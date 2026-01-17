These 4 ex-Dolphins could be perfect free agency reunion targets

When free agency begins for the Miami Dolphins, fans should expect a frugal approach. It might be more interesting to see what players leave rather than are added. Jon-Eric Sullivan is going to need to be creative.

That doesn't mean they can't figure out options to replenish the roster. They have no choice but to. Despite the expectations of being over $11 million over the cap, the Dolphins are hoping the annual bump in cap ceiling helps them.

Regardless of what that number is, several former Dolphins players could make a return to the aqua and orange.

Christian Wilkins leads list of stellar reunions that the Miami Dolphins could pursue this offseason

With so many impending in-house free agents, it's hard to start imagining all the players the Dolphins could add in March. Sadly, most will find the market far more appealing than what Miami can offer, but these former Dolphins players would be a welcome surprise.

Christian Wilkins would take this defensive line to another level.

We already know the self-proclaimed "pepper" to Zach Sieler's "salt" would love to be back next to one of his best friends. His contract will be an interesting one that will need to be sorted out, but imagine a rotation of Sieler, Wilkins, Jordan Phillips, Zeek Biggers, and Kenneth Grant.

The Dolphins' front wasn't consistent in 2025, but Wilkins would change that and, in the process, bring some edge that the Dolphins' defensive line is still lacking. Phillips has been fantastic this year as a rookie. Add some Wilkins' spice to the pot, and he may develop into an All-Pro.

Robert Jones would provide excellent competition at guard

Jones' one-year deal with Dallas will soon come to an end, and he will hit free agency. He was good this past year, but he wasn't so good that teams will be banging down his door. The Dolphins need someone they can rely on. James Daniels proved he can't be that guy.

Daniels' situation may be at no fault of his own, but the Dolphins can't sheepishly expect him to suddenly turn it around and stay healthy. Jones provides quality competition and can free the next GM from needing to overinvest in another lineman during the first two days of the draft.

Emmanuel Ogbah is the edge rusher they need back in Miami

Ogbah is 32 and by most accounts has seen the better days of his career in the rearview mirror. Here is the rub, however, the Dolphins need depth, and they need veterans who can step on the field and lead if they have to. Ogbah is that kind of player.

His best days are indeed behind him, but there may still be a league-minimum contract in his future that can help the Dolphins' younger edge-rusher, Chop Robinson.

Noah Igbinoghene continues to try to trash the bust label

It absolutely pains me to write this, and I'm sure my email will be inundated with comments saying as much. In 2024, Igbinoghene was starting to stand out with the Commanders. He started 10 of 17 games and totaled seven passes defensed. Last season, his production on the field slipped.

The former Dolphins first-round pick started just two games this year but still managed to break up five passes and notch 32 tackles. The Dolphins don't need Igbinoghene to start; they only need a capable backup, and he has shown he is improving in that role. A one-year deal could help Miami's secondary.