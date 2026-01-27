These 6 players left Dolphins fans utterly disappointed in 2025

The 2026 season needs to be better than the 2025 Miami Dolphins season, but chances are that won't be the case. There will be big roster turnover this year and probably in 2027 as well. A new GM and HC will do that to a team that failed to meet their expectations.

Miami entered the 2025 season with a lot of questions. The roster wasn't built well as Chris Grier attempted to get the salary cap under control. He failed. Everything the Dolphins were hoping to achieve was predicated on Tua Tagovailoa playing well, the offensive line changes making an impact, and a young defense stepping up to mask the secondary's deficiencies.

None of that happened the way the Dolphins had planned and hoped. If the Dolphins wanted to find excuses, they wouldn't have to look too far.

Miami Dolphins banked on better play from these players but didn't get it

Jonah Savaiinaea - The 2nd round draft pick struggled the entire season. Despite a couple of games where he showed some growth, the reality is the Dolphins didn't get the player they had expected. When Miami drafted him, many believed they were paying too much. Like they did drafting Liam Eichenberg, Chris Grier moved up for Savaiinaea, and it proved to be the wrong decision.

Tua Tagovailoa - The leader of the offense, and the supposed leader of the team, was far from a leader at all. Early in the season, his struggles led to throwing his teammates under the bus for poor play. The Dolphins quarterback didn't take early accountability for his own play, and by the end of the season, he was benched for a second time. Now his future appears to be trending toward a leave from South Florida.

James Daniels - He was the big offensive lineman addition in free agency. He looked decent in training camp, but played just three snaps before an injury sent him to IR, where he remained all year. Now there are questions about whether or not he will return in 2026. Chances are he will get another shot because his cap hit of nearly $5 million is offset only by just a $114 thousand savings if released.

Nick Westbrook Ikhine - The WR joined the Dolphins, and many believed he would be the tall receiver the Dolphins needed. His usage has been a huge point of contention among fans. Where is the guy who scored nine touchdowns for a marginally bad Titans team in 2024? Westbrook-Ikhine never looked like he fit with the Dolphins, so he should probably be thrilled if the Dolphins release him this offseason.

Malik Washington - Washington isn't going anywhere next year, but his play this season didn't meet expectations. He was gifted a shot when Tyreek Hill was injured, but he couldn't make the impact the Dolphins expected him to. His play this year proved he may only be a 3rd WR in this offensive system.

Jaylen Waddle - Many fans may disagree with this take, but if we are being honest, Waddle did little to showcase himself as a true number one receiver. The Dolphins' offense wasn't the same without Hill on the field, and like Washington, Waddle couldn't compensate for the loss in touches. Waddle was decent in 2025, but for all the talk of being a No.1, he fell short.

Waddle had only two 100-yard receiving games and 10 other games where he had less than 80 yards receiving. Fans were right to expect more, but he didn't deliver. Part of that reason? Tua Tagovialoa.