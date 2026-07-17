These Dolphins players have a golden opportunity to shine in training camp

The start of the Miami Dolphins training camp is around the corner. Rookies will report on July 21st, literally in less than a week. Veterans get an extra week of vacation before they roll into the facility.

It's been quite clear that the Dolphins are working to build a sustainable program. In 2019, the Dolphins attempted to replicate the Patriots' success, but that endeavor failed. This time around, it will be Green Bay.

Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley have their work cut out for themselves. While trying to build for the future, they are also demanding that this young football team remain competitive in 2026. For that to happen, some players need to play beyond expectations.

5 Miami Dolphins players that could break out of their shells during training camp

TE Greg Dulcich

In 2025, Dulcich showed that he could be relied upon as a starting tight end. Thrown into the mix due to the departure of Durham Smythe and the addition of oft-injured Darren Waller, Dulcich was handed the starting job without much competition.

He will enter 2026 in a similar situation. The competition behind him is full of young guys with little or no experience at the NFL level, but Dulcich has earned this opportunity through his work last year and work ethic this offseason.

The Dolphins' offense, void of top-of-the-line talent at wide receiver, will give QB Malik Willis an outlet receiver that he can rely on. Dulcich will land in the top three in receptions for the Dolphins this year, and could put up 700 or more yards receiving, nearly tripling his output from last season.

CB Jason Marshall, Jr.

Last season, the question was more about what position Marshall should play at this level. Some thought he would be a solid safety, but the Dolphins saw him as a nickelback. Marshall was used primarily in the slot last season. Injuries to Kader Kohou and others left Miami without many options.

This year, Hafley is moving him back to the boundary where he had played most of his high school and college career. Marshall has called his "natural state." The second-year player should take a huge step forward this year. He has the tools and athletic ability to handle big receivers, and he plays physical at the point of reception. The only thing standing in his way is himself, but he has shown consistent growth when given the opportunity.

EDGE Chop Robinson

The rollercoaster ride of Robinson's career will start another uphill climb in training camp. A new scheme and focus on defense will benefit Robinson as he enters his 3rd NFL season. Robinson went from being a name on the Defensive Rookie of the Year ballot to an afterthought in his second season.

Robinson has been putting in extra film work and showed up to offseason practices ready to go. The coaching staff has liked what they have seen, but it's what he will do in camp that will give them an idea of where he is headed. Robinson is playing for a 5th-year option in 2026, putting him in a position where he has to get better. If he wants to play at the NFL level, he needs to take a step forward and deliver on Sundays.

WR Malik Washington

Washington is an interesting case this year. He could win a starting job at wide receiver, or he could lose a roster spot, given the veteran additions and focus in this year's draft, which added young developmental players.

Like everyone on this list, Washington has shown an ability to do well at his position, but this year, he has to put it all together. He has a clean slate with the coaching change, but Bobby Slowik's return and ascension to OC could help him from a consistency standpoint. He has the ability to break out in his third year.

DT Kenneth Grant

It may only be year two for Grant, but this year is crucial. In some ways, he will be pushed by fellow second-year defensive tackles Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers, but he will also be setting out to prove he belongs on an NFL roster. The Dolphins drafted him in round one, and his first season wasn't what they had hoped it would be.

Grant has spent time this offseason with his position coach, poring over his Michigan tape. Grant is using that to re-establish his success at the college level. The knocks on Grant were that he was a product of a great front line that included Mason Graham. Last year, he gave more credence to those theories. This year, he has the opportunity to take a big leap forward.