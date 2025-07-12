This Dolphin looks destined to leave after 2025 no matter what happens

In the media, no one is safe on the Miami Dolphins after this season. Chris Grier should be on the hot seat, but we all know he likely isn't. The same can't be said about Mike McDaniel. He likely is, regardless of what the Dolphins might say publicly.

Players like Jaelan Phillips may be gone after this season. That is part of the ever-changing landscape of NFL rosters, but there is one person who is likely going to be out in Miami regardless of how the team finishes.

Fans of defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver need to take this season in because it is likely going to be his last as a member of the Dolphins.

Weaver hasn't been set up to succeed this year given the questions at cornerback. While we might get some answers in training camp, CB could be a unit that sinks that the Dolphins defense. That will undoubtedly pave the way for Weaver's exit.

If we look at Weaver's situation, only one avenue points to a return in 2026, and that is replacing McDaniel as Dolphins head coach.

2025 could be Anthony Weaver's last year with the Miami Dolphins

To put it simply, this season is almost a win-win for Weaver.

If he turns this defensive unit into a top 10 defense, he will be a hot candidate for another coaching job, perhaps even a head coaching job. Weaver is designing his defense to get consistent and constant pressure on quarterbacks while also stopping the run. The hope is the cornerbacks won't be left in coverage long.

It is similar to how Miami plays offense: Get the ball to Tua Tagovailoa and get rid of it quickly. Defensively, get to the quarterback and force him to throw before his receivers can get deeper into their routes.

If this style works, Weaver will be called a magician; someone who was able to work with little and turn them into something awesome. No matter what happens this season, Weaver's future will be decided on two things: the play of his defense and McDaniel's situation.

If the Dolphins show no signs of life by the bye week, Ross could potentially fire McDaniel and replace him with Weaver to finish out the season. That is the only pathway for Weaver to realistically stick around in Miami next year.

Miami winning will give Weaver all the interviews he deserves. If Ross doesn't keep McDaniel after the season, and doesn't promote Weaver, the new HC will almost assuredly hire his own defensive coordinator to replace Weaver. That's how it works in the NFL.

No matter how you look at it, Weaver is in a good spot for his future.