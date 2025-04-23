This Dolphins mock draft is Chris Grier's last shot at saving his job

The Miami Dolphins need to find NFL football players in the 2025 NFL Draft. They need starters, not developmental guys they hope will contribute.

Chris Grier has backed the Dolphins into this position with previous drafts. He took Patrick Paul in the first round last year, who has little experience playing at this level. Mohamed Kamara spent most of his rookie season on the inactive list, and Grier has called out Cam Smith specifically to be better.

The Dolphins rolled the dice on several players, and so far, it hasn't worked out well for many of them. This is not something they can afford to do this year. They need at least three clear starters to hopefully fill their needs at corner, defensive line, and interior offensive line. If Miami can hit in the first three rounds, maybe they have a shot at fixing their roster. If they can't, it's going to be a long season.

With the draft this week, we are making predictions on what the Dolphins could do, starting on Thursday night and running through Saturday.

Dolphins attack positions of need in 7-round NFL mock draft

Round 1 (13): Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Johnson (should) become a member of the Miami Dolphins if he is on the board at 13 when they make their selection. He is one of the more NFL-ready players in this draft, which is a must. Johnson will step in on Day 1, but a history of injury concerns could sway Miami not to make the move. Keep an eye on the Dolphins potentially moving back if the draft works in their favor.

They could drop down and take defensive lineman Kenneth Grant, Johnson's Michigan teammate, or Jahdae Barron, another solid CB prospect.

Round 2 (48): Omarr Norman-Lott, DL, Tennessee

The Dolphins need a guy who can step in next to Zach Sieler, and Norman-Lott should be capable of doing that. A powerful force off the snap, the big DT's biggest downside is his pass pressure. If the Dolphins can keep Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips healthy, they won't need pressure from the rookie, who will eat more double-teams inside, giving Sieler the track upfield. The Dolphins need run-stopping help, and this would fill that need.

Round 3 (98): Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona

If Savaiinaea is still on the board, the Dolphins need to run to the podium. He has a high ceiling and will bulk up quickly with more power at the next level. The Arizona prospect should start or, at the very least, press for the starting guard position early. He is fantastic in pass protection but needs to work on his run blocking. The Dolphins can mask his deficiencies in this area early, but with focused coaching, he should become a quality starter who can play tackle and guard.

Round 4 (116): R.J. Mickens, S, Clemson

Mickens is an intriguing prospect. He will easily compete for a starting role at safety or at least as a rotational player. He can play both safety spots and has also played corner, where he could see time this year. The Dolphins need football players, and Mickens' father played for the New York Jets, so he knows what the NFL is about.

Round 4 (135): Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon

The Dolphins must address their need for a third quarterback, and if Gabriel is still available when they select late in Round 4, they should make it happen. Gabriel has been successful at all three of his college stops and has put up incredibly good TD-to-INT ratios at each, including 30-6 last year for the Ducks. Gabriel, another left-handed quarterback, could slide in if needed, as he possesses a style of play similar to Tua Tagovailoa.

Round 5 (150): Seth McLaughlin, C, Ohio State

McLaughlin is a 100 percent true center who played exceptionally well for the National Champion Buckeyes. The Dolphins don't need him this year, and there are concerns he may not be ready until mid-season. That said, if McLaughlin falls this far, as some expect, he would be an absolute steal and could eventually replace Aaron Brewer. He tore his Achilles last year, which may hurt his stock, but in Round 5, this is a can't-miss opportunity.

Round 5 (155): Cam'Ron Jackson, DT, Florida

Another potential steal in the fifth round, Jackson is a massive trench player who stands 6-foot-6 and 342 pounds. A rotational player early, Jackson is a hole-plugger who will clog the line and close running lanes down. For his size, he is quick enough to get on the field early, but he isn't going to help much in obvious passing downs.

Round 7 (224): Justin Walley, CB, Minnesota

A late-round corner with a pro-ready resume, Walley will need to work to get up to NFL speed, but he has the tools to be a potential starter in another year or two. If nothing else, early in his career, he will compete for playing time or push those in front of him to get better. Walley isn't going to be a boundary corner, but he could play a similar role inside, like Nik Needham and Kader Kohou have over their careers. Walley needs to get stronger and coached up on his tackling technique.

Round 7 (231): Konata Mumpfield, WR, Pittsburgh

The Dolphins need to address the depth at wide receiver, but they shouldn't attack this until later in the draft. With Malik Washington's success last season and Tahj Washington's potential, Miami has found some success with late-round pass-catchers. Mumpfield is an interesting prospect, as he can play wide or in the slot equally well. He is a 6-foot receiver who excels at contested catches.

Round 7 (253): Raheim Sanders, RB, South Carolina

Chances are, the Dolphins will draft a running back a little sooner than their last pick in this year's draft. If they do wait and take Sanders, it would be a good move. Sanders has the potential to be on the field at any time. He can catch passes and runs with power, something the Dolphins can use more of. The Dolphins need short-yardage players, as Alec Ingold has not shown the consistency as a fullback to make those tough yards, and new addition Alexander Mattison can be inconsistent.

