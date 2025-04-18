Only 4 prospects make sense for Dolphins at No. 13 (and here's why)

The Miami Dolphins don't believe they are pigeonholed into drafting one specific position in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft, despite the fact they are setting themselves up for it.

There are huge needs that must be addressed next week. Miami will enter the draft needing a starting defensive tackle, starting guard, possibly two starting cornerbacks, and they could use help at safety.

The idea of making a luxury pick is all but gone. That doesn't mean they will be drafting Shedeur Sanders, Tyler Warren, or Ashton Jeanty if they fall to No. 13. No, the Dolphins can only trade down a few spots and gather another draft pick later to fill one of the plethora of other holes they have. If we are dealing in reality, there are only about four players the Dolphins will take at this point.

Dolphins need to leave the first round of NFL Draft with one of these prospects

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Dolphins fans need to get used to hearing this name. Barron is a real possibility at No. 13. He could fill one of the two corner roles and projects as a Day 1 starter. There is a lot to like about him. He is versatile and can play multiple roles in the secondary, including safety. He is good in run support and physical with contested catches.

Walter Nolen, DL, Mississippi

Nolen continues to inch his way up draft boards, and considering the Dolphins' need along the defensive line, it makes sense for his name to be mentioned. At this point, with a week to go before the draft kicks off, it's unlikely the Dolphins are going to go defensive tackle unless Mason Graham happens to fall to them.

He would be that J.J. Watt-type player Chris Grier spoke about. Otherwise, it's hard to imagine Grier investing in the D-line. This year's class is deep at the position, so it makes more sense for the Dolphins to wait until Day 2. They created too big of a hole at cornerback not to come out of the round with one of the top guys.

Kelvin Banks, Guard/Tackle, Texas

With Patrick Paul taking over for Terron Armstead, Dolphins fans should not believe everything the media says about Miami drafting his replacement. Grier said that Paul is the team's starting left tackle, but that doesn't mean he won't draft a player capable of playing inside and out.

I have maintained the Dolphins' best bet is to get a guy who can play guard for a year or two and then take over for either Paul if he isn't cutting it, or Austin Jackson on the right side, who will likely need to be replaced. Banks makes the most sense if the Dolphins go this route.

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

There is a lot of moving and shaking with recent mock drafts from top NFL "experts," and many are seeing Johnson fall to No. 13. Johnson is the best pure CB in this year's draft, and if he is available, there is no reason to believe he won't be the selection for Grier.

We all know that Grier puts a lot of value in corners. If he has the chance to get the top CB in this year's class and has two starting positions that need to be filled, it is hard to imagine Johnson making it to 14.

More Dolphins News and Analysis