This Dolphins starter is already raising concerns that could haunt the season

Chris Grier has had 10 years to fix the offensive line, but his choices have left the Miami Dolphins with no shortage of problems. This year, despite a valiant effort, one player is close to derailing his offseason plan.

Grier made James Daniels an interior line priority and doubled down with Jonah Savaiinaea in the second round of this year’s draft. With Patrick Paul already positioned as Terron Armstead’s eventual replacement, it looked like Grier was finally moving in the right direction. But he still lacked a clear plan for Austin Jackson.

Well, Jackson is hurt yet again after suffering a toe injury in Sunday's loss to the Colts For now, it's nothing major, but Mike McDaniel said on Wednesday that he's planning for Larry Borom to start at right tackle in Jackson's wake in Week 2 against the Patriots.

Austin Jackson's injury is potentially a huge problem for Chris Grier and the Dolphins

Jackson was the second of three draft picks that Grier made in the first round in 2020. The other two, Tua Tagovailoa and Jaelan Phillips, have also spent a lot of their time injured. For Jackson, his list of injuries is quite extensive, dating back to his rookie season.

2020 - Foot injury - placed on injured reserve

2022 - Ankle injury - missed 15 games

2024 - Knee injury - missed 9 games

2025 - Lower leg injury - missed most of training camp

Now, after one game, the Dolphins starting right tackle is dealing with a toe injury. The bigger issue is that Grier's idea of finding a suitable backup for Jackson was adding Larry Borom, who did not work in Chicago. Throughout camp, Borom was one of the worst-performing linemen on the roster. Now, he may have to start.

The bigger concern is whether or not the toe injury is going to progressively get worse. If it does, Jackson will likely miss more time.

Grier spoke highly of Jackson's leadership this offseason. He said that players have gravitated toward him for advice and look up to him. That is great, but if he isn't on the field, he isn't helping the team win. Unlike Terron Armstead, Jackson doesn't have the experience to sit out practice each week and then step into a game without missing a beat.

It's not a good situation for the Dolphins, but while it may not be serious just yet, history is not working in Jackson's favor, or the Dolphins'.

More Miami Dolphins News and Analysis