Tight ends Dolphins could realistically target after meeting with Mason Taylor

LSU tight end Mason Taylor doesn't need his father's name to find success in the NFL. He has carved out a pretty good name for himself through his college years.

The Miami Dolphins met with Taylor this week, one of the local visits Miami can conduct. It doesn't matter how well the visit went, the Dolphins are (probably) not taking Taylor in the second round, and he will be long gone before they pick in the third.

That doesn't mean Miami won't need a tight end — quite the opposite. Jonnu Smith had a fantastic year in 2024, his best in the NFL. The Dolphins also remain high on Julian Hill (for some reason). Add Tanner Conner and Hayden Rucci to the mix, and the Dolphins' need at TE isn't what it was entering the offseason.

Miami kicked off the new year by releasing Durham Smythe, who signed with the Chicago Bears. They added blocking tight end Pharoah Brown to the roster to replace him. Brown is an above-average blocker but doesn't contribute much in the passing game.

Chances are, the Dolphins will draft a tight end with one of their 10 selections. The best option is a mid-round selection, where the talent is good and would provide the Dolphins with a developmental player who should stick.

Tight ends the Dolphins could realistically target in the 2025 NFL Draft

Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse

Day 3 is the earliest the Dolphins would likely use a selection on a tight end, but honestly, the drop-off between Rounds 4 and 6 isn't that great unless someone like Gadsden fell. Gadsden, the son of another Dolphins legend, is expected to be drafted sometime between Rounds 3 and 5.

Gadsden is a good receiving tight end but needs to work on his in-line blocking. He has a lot of work to do and looks like a cheaper version of Mike Gesicki, where his value is in the slot as a big WR instead of a prototype TE.

Gunnar Helm, Texas

There is a lot to like about Helm, but nothing truly stands out. He has the resume to play at the NFL level, has played in-line and slot, and can block and catch passes. However, Helm isn't great at any singular area.

His forte is what he can do with the ball once it is in his hands. His yards-after-catch ability is better than many others in this year's class, but he still needs too much work in run blocking.

Luke Lachey, Iowa

Iowa continues to produce NFL-caliber TE talent, and Lachey is no different. The Hawkeye needs to bulk up, and adding speed wouldn't hurt. Lachey is considered a mid-Day 3 selection and could factor into the Dolphins' plans in Round 5.

He might be the last quality tight end prospect remaining by the time the Dolphins get around to using a selection on him. He is considered "stiff" by some draft experts, who view his blocking as average at best. There is no question he will need to be coached up and developed.

More Dolphins News and Analysis