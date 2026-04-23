Top draft prospect just made his feelings clear about Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins can only hope that the NFL Draft falls their way. One top prospect would love the opportunity to play in South Florida and help build the organization.

With the draft now hours away, teams are going to put the final touches on their draft boards, field a few more calls to get an idea of trade options, and then, they will sit back and wait. Just like the rest of us.

Mansoor Delane has been ranked at the top of this year's cornerback class. Expected to be drafted sometime between picks eight and 10, but what if he falls to the Dolphins at 11? We may not know how Jon-Eric Sullivan feels about him, but we know he feels about the Dolphins.

Mansoor Delane would love to play for the Miami Dolphins and specifically Jeff Hafley

Tony Dowe of Round Table Sports spoke with Delane ahead of the draft and asked him about playing for Hafley and the Dolphins. Fans will love his response.

"Hafley, that's my guy. Recruited me out of high school. Knowing the type of guy, the standard he has, the way he is going to get that program where it needs to be. That'd be a blessing."

The LSU prospect has been widely mocked to the Dolphins at 11, but the closer the draft comes, the more likely he is off the board before the Dolphins get an opportunity. There has been speculation of teams moving ahead of the Dolphins to take him.

Delane has an incredibly high ceiling, has the leadership the Dolphins need in the secondary, and, of course, fills a major need on the defensive side of the ball.

The CB was presumably recruited by Hafley while he was the coach at Boston College. He didn't land him, but he apparently made a good impression. Needless to say, it would be a blessing for the Dolphins, too.

If the Dolphins were to get a chance to take him, it would be a good start to their draft. Miami needs players who can step in day one. Delane is also coachable, and Hafley has repeatedly said he loves developing cornerbacks, the position he began coaching in his career.