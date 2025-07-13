It's not even training camp but Dolphins look ready to send one veteran packing

Some NFL careers end before they ever get the chance to begin. That may be the case for Miami Dolphins second-year cornerback Isaiah Johnson.

With just weeks left to go before the start of training camp, Johnson already looks to be on the outs.

Even in a wide-open cornerback room, Isaiah Johnson may not be able to land a roster spot. The Dolphins signed Johnson as an undrafted free agent in 2024. He failed to make the final roster and spent his rookie season on Miami's practice squad.

Dolphins CB Isaiah Johnson has one foot out the door

Johnson re-signed with the Dolphins back in January, but it seems like his time with the team might get cut short.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 205 pounds, Johnson has prototypical size for an NFL cornerback. He was a team captain at Syracuse, showcasing his physicality and leadership. But scouts were concerned with Johnson's lack of athleticism coming into the 2024 NFL Draft. It appears that limitation may have kept him from earning a spot on the Dolphins' roster.

After the earth-shattering trade that sent Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Dolphins' cornerback group is as undefined as it's been in recent years. Currently, Storm Duck and Cam Smith look like the most likely starters at the two outside cornerback spots.

Behind them, the depth chart is filled with unproven players.

The Dolphins added plenty of bodies to their defensive secondary this offseason, through free agency, the NFL Draft, and the undrafted free agent class. They signed Artie Burns and Kendall Sheffield to fill out the nickelback spot. Rookie Jason Marshall Jr. and undrafted free agents B.J. Adams and Ethan Robinson will all fight for a spot.

Still, none of the new additions are guaranteed a role in Anthony Weaver's defense.

While Johnson certainly has a chance to earn himself a roster spot in training camp, he'll have to stand out to do so. The Dolphins invested free-agent money and draft capital into some of the players ahead of him. That puts Johnson at a disadvantage in his battle to make the team.

According to recent reports, Johnson already had an impressive showing at Dolphins OTAs. He'll have to string together a series of highlight-worthy plays to beat out the players ahead of him on the depth chart.

If he can't do that, it may mean another year on the practice squad.

