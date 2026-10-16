Troy Aikman's Dolphins consulting contract quietly comes to an end

The Miami Dolphins' search for a new general manager and head coach went outside the organization for the first time since Stephen Ross leaned on Carl Peterson more than a decade ago. At the insistence of Ross' son-in-law, Danny Sillman, the Dolphins hired Super Bowl-winning QB and Hall of Famer Troy Aikman to help lead the search.

Aikman's knowledge of the league's inner executive workings brought fresh faces to the organization. The last time the Dolphins went outside to find a GM was when they hired Dennis Hickey, who was later replaced by Chris Grier.

It was important for the Dolphins to get this right. Did it work? We have no idea, but we do know that Aikman is no longer connected with the Dolphins, with whom he collaborated this offseason.

Troy Aikman's thumbprint will remain on the Miami Dolphins organization

Aikman steered the Dolphins through the executive waters around the NFL in search of a GM. That led them to the Packers' Jon-Eric Sullivan, who in turn turned to Jeff Hafley to be the head coach. Following the hiring, it was widely reported that Aikman was sticking around in an undefined consultant role. That has come to an end.

According to Front Office Sports, Aikman is no longer under a "formal and ongoing agreement" with the Dolphins. This would allow him to seek other opportunities. It should be noted, however, that while there is no binding agreement, nothing is stopping Aikman from helping out should the Dolphins call.

Aikman has been in the news lately after a disagreement with his Monday Night Football co-host Joe Buck led to speculation that Aikman wasn't going to return next season. That has been clarified to be inaccurate. Buck will remain under a new contract, and Aikman could take his talents to the highest bidder, which could include a front office gig.

Aikman remains one of the most respected people around the NFL, so it wouldn't be surprising to see other NFL teams pursue him when the season is over.

For the Dolphins, Aikman could become a legend. If Sullivan and Hafley work out, the Dolphins will have bucked a trend of horrible coaching and GM choices since Ross arrived. There is a lot of work to do. The Dolphins, on their bye week, have the third-hardest remaining schedule in the NFL beyond Week 6. They have not only not won a game, but they also haven't led a game at any point in five weeks.