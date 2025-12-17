Tua Tagovailoa breaks silence on benching with message Dolphins can't ignore

The Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa have had a tumultuous relationship during his six seasons with the team, and now, that relationship seems to be coming to an end.

Head coach Mike McDaniel made the decision to bench the former NFL passing leader on Wednesday, fresh off of Miami's 28-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. Tagovailoa's struggles in that game (before a massive fourth quarter with the game already decided) were the final straw in what has been a frustrating two-season stretch for both himself and the team.

Reporters got to speak to the embattled QB about his demotion, and he sounded exactly how you would expect a player who just lost his job.

Tua Tagovailoa makes his frustration about Miami Dolphins benching well known

Tagovailoa was asked specifically about his thoughts on his benching, what McDaniel said to him, and what his reaction to the conversation was.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa reacts to benching. Said he was disappointed, not happy about it. pic.twitter.com/kopO64dDVK — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) December 17, 2025

It should be no surprise to fans that Tua is upset about the benching. No player is going to be happy about losing his job, even if he knows he hasn't done enough to keep it. To his credit, he did take the time to say that his job now is to help prepare Quinn Ewers to be the starter moving forward, but that is a tough pill to swallow for a QB with a $200+ million contract.

His last comment about his response to the news, however, is the one that fans and the team should pay the most attention to.

"Disappointed, I mean. I'm not happy about it, but, ya know, something out of my control."

So much of what has happened to him, dating back to his college days, has made him feel like he has no control. The hip injury, the multiple concussions, and now, his benching, must make him feel powerless in many ways.

Ultimately, though, he wasn't able to improve the things he could control. He can't suddenly make his arm stronger, but he could improve the mental side of his game to help avoid the back-breaking turnovers. He doesn't move as well anymore, but he could work on his pocket presence so that he isn't useless against pressure or when moved off his spot.

His inability to do those things and the regression of the skills that allowed him to be a productive passer are why he is in the position he finds himself in now. So it may be out of his control now, but it didn't have to be.