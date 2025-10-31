Tua Tagovailoa’s latest comment might be the final straw for Dolphins fans

The Miami Dolphins quarterback hit a new low after Thursday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens when he managed to find someone else to blame for the team's problems at Hard Rock Stadium.

In recent weeks, Tagovailoa has blamed his teammates for skipping player-only meetings, questioned the team's leadership, and publicly criticized players. He hasn't taken a stab at the Dolphins fans just yet, but following the game, he managed to find a way to blame the Ravens.

Tua, asked about the fourth-and-1 false start by RT Larry Borom, said the Ravens fans at the Dolphins' home stadium were actually making it difficult for Miami's offense with the cadence. https://t.co/7mq1zdTrIG — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) October 31, 2025

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa blames Baltimore Ravens fans for cadence issues

Dolphins fans poured their money and hearts into this team this year, but so far, they have been given less than a handful of highlights to be thrilled about. Thursday didn't provide anything to hang their hopes on, and Tagovailoa shut them down, but complimented the opposing team.

When you are playing at home, you expect a degree of home-field advantage. Miami doesn't have that at Hard Rock because they are not giving fans anything to cheer about. When the fans are booing, and they are absolutely making that noise heard, you tend to listen to the opposing fans a lot louder.

Regardless, that is not something you say openly. Having another team's fanbase make so much noise that it creates a problem for your offense is a problem for your team.

Tagovailoa continues to get behind a microphone and say things he shouldn't. The excuse for why Larry Borom had a false start is ridiculous. He has been a significant liability this year, with numerous pre-snap penalties throughout the season. Blaming Ravens fans for his mistakes is laughable.

The truth is, the Dolphins continue to be unprepared and undisciplined. Borom received the wrath of Miami head coach Mike McDaniel, who was shown on the broadcast screaming at him. Borom has to do better, but then again, he has had to do better since he became a starter at right tackle.