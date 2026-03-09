Tua Tagovailoa could be the catalyst for Dolphins landing top free agent QB

The Tua Tagovailoa saga is coming to an end. A final decision is expected by Wednesday, March 11th, when free agency officially begins. The Miami Dolphins will be on the lookout for a new QB.

For the last two months, Malik Willis has been the name most often associated with Miami. It makes sense given his time in Green Bay, where Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan hail from. The price and competition have been the most discussed obstacle between a reunion. That may no longer be the case, and Tagovailoa may be part of the reason.

When the Dolphins release or potentially trade Tagovailoa, one team will get the quarterback they want. Kyler Murray will also be released, another QB who will find a new home. The Raiders will also be releasing Geno Smith. That's three teams that can land QBs with more starting experience than Willis.

Flooded free agent QB market is exactly what the Miami Dolphins need to land Malik Willis

We here at Phin Phanatic have been on the side of caution with Willis. He looked good when he was on the field the two seasons with the Packers, but his tape is rather limited.

Expectations are that he will receive a deal worth nearly $30 million annually. Others speculate that it will be closer to $25 million. That could scare a lot of teams off, given the uncertainty and proven ability of Willis over the course of a full season.

If teams begin to balk at the price tag, it will make more sense to take a run at Tagovailoa, Murray, or Smith. All three could be added for far less, given their salaries that will still be paid by their previous teams.

If a QB-needy team wants a bridge QB for cheap, that isn't Willis. If they want experience as a starter, that isn't necessarily Willis either.

When free agency unofficially begins on March 9th, we will have a better idea of what level of hype Willis will actually have around the league, but in the end, Miami's chances of landing him may come down to adding another starting-caliber quarterback to the market by cutting Tua.