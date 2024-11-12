Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins go from bad to worse with two ugly turnovers back-to-back
By Mike Luciano
The Miami Dolphins offense has been many things this season, but neither cool nor crisp can be adjectives used to describe Mike McDaniel's unit. With Tua Tagovailoa either injured or ineffective when he has been in there, the inconsistency and turnovers have been startling for Dolphins fans.
Even when Miami jumps out to a 10-0 lead against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, the wild swings in competency have managed to drive everyone up a wall. The 10-0 lead has shrunken, and the momentum Miami picked up has been wholly blunted after letting LA back in the game.
Tagovailoa was intercepted by Rams linebacker Christian Rozeboom. While that isn't the end of the world, Tagovailoa leading with his helmet while trying to make the tackle must have gotten fans' alarm bells ringing after his consistent problems with head injuries. Things looked glum, but a Kyren Williams fumble right after that managed to restore Miami's steep advantage.
That positive boost lasted all of four plays, as Tagovailoa was clobbered by Rams rookie Jared Verse and lost the ball on a strip sack. The Rams cut the Dolphins' lead down to 10-3 (and later 10-6) after this mistake. Tagovailoa is still finding his sea legs after missing so much time with concussion issues.
Tagovailoa has now thrown four interceptions on the season and fumbled four times. Considering how one of his best traits under McDaniel was the ability to avoid back-breaking turnovers like this, his regression in this area has impacted Miami when he's been on the field.
Tagovailoa struggling against the Rams stings even more when one considers that this defense ranks among the worst in the league. This should have been a perfect get-right game for this offense, but they again find themselves struggling to get out of neutral after their continued struggles.
Outside of a few big plays from Jaylen Waddle, what success Miami has had on the offensive side of the ball has been very slow and methodical. One of their scoring drives was aided by Matthew Stafford thrown his own silly interception. This game, for both teams, hasn't exactly been one for the criterion collection.
The Dolphins' playoff hopes are hanging on by a thread to the point where every game is now a must-win affair. Miami can't make the playoffs if Tagovailoa makes moronic plays like this against very beatable defenses.