Tua Tagovailoa fires back at questions over his Dolphins future
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa clearly didn't want to speak with the media on Monday. Arrogant? Maybe. Divisive? Maybe. Egotistical? Yep. Flippant? Definitely. One thing was also abundantly clear: Tua shot back at any question pertaining to his future in the NFL.
The Miami Dolphins' star quarterback returned to the team but didn't want to answer questions regarding this entire process. Tua appeared defiant early in the press conference. He was stoic and standoffish. He answered questions with only a few words until later in the interview, when he expounded a little more.
If his hands weren't folded, they were on the podium. He didn't make random eye contact, and even simple questions like, "Are you excited this week?" were met with "Are you?"
RELATED: Tua Tagovailoa gives concerning reason for attempting return to Dolphins in 2024
What he did make clear is that he loves the game of football and that his injuries are not going to stop him from playing.
Tua Tagovailoa didn't hold back when asked about his NFL future
When asked about the outside voices about his future, Tua was quick to reply.
"I wasn't paying attention to any of it. None of it," Tagovailoa said.
While it is hard to believe that is accurate, Tua made it clear that as a personal choice, he will not wear a guardian cap, did not discuss retiring with his family, and if it happens again, so be it, in not so many words.
Tua said that the goal is to get a win and keep winning. He said that it takes a team effort to win a football game.
Dolphins fans are hoping for a turnaround, and if anyone is going to do it, it will be Tua. He showed no humility, but it was evident that the outside voices from the media were being listened to because he was not working to give them soundbites.
Having Tua back on the field will go a long way to getting this team back to winning, and hopefully, they can get this turned around and start having the season they all thought this team was built for.