Tua Tagovailoa finally gave Dolphins fans the news they’ve been begging for

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had his most impressive game of the 2025 season in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons; maybe it was due to his visor.

Tagovailoa wore a visor for the first time on Sunday and then proceeded to throw four touchdown passes against one of the statistically best defenses in the league. Naturally, you don't change anything if it works.

Tagovailoa spoke with the media on Tuesday and broke the news every Dolphins fan has been waiting for: Will he or won't he continue to wear the visor?



"The guys liked the visor, so I'll stick with the visor."

Tagovailoa spoke a bit about the visor and why he wore it after the game on Sunday. He woke in the morning with an eye infection that had swollen his eye shut. Team medical personnel gave him antibiotics. He responded with his best statistical game of the year, at least in terms of touchdowns thrown.

When your team is 2-6, you have to take anything good and hold onto it for at least a little while. The news about his visor shouldn't be trending, but in a tongue-in-cheek sort of way, this entire thing has been bordering on the absurd.

If there is one thing athletes cling to, it's superstition. We can't say that his motives fall into that category, but if he had been growing a shaggy beard and they were winning, you can bet players would be making him keep it.

Maybe the visor acts as a reflector, allowing him to see reflections off the helmets of taller players. He did admit to not being able to see over bigger guys as an excuse to throw to Jaylen Waddle. In Week 8, that wasn't a problem.

