Tua Tagovailoa's latest comments are making Dolphins fans nervous

The pressure on Tua Tagovailoa continues to grow, and an 0-3 start to the Miami Dolphins' season is only part of the issue. This is becoming a deeper problem for the quarterback to deal with.

Tagovailoa met with the Miami media on Thursday, and some of his comments have fans wondering what is going on. The Dolphins quarterback made one wild comment aimed at former NFL MVP Cam Newton, but he didn't stop there.

Tagovailoa stated that he is not playing at the same level he was at in the past, and admitted to having health issues that have limited his game. What exactly is Tagovailoa trying to tell us?

Tua Tagovailoa has Dolphins fans questioning whether he should be an NFL starter

We don't need to rehash the statistical changes over the last few years, but there is reason to be concerned when the quarterback is talking about his game regressing rather than progressing.

"I haven't played anywhere near the standard that I've played in years past, and knowing the standard that I can play to," Tagovailoa told reporters. "It starts with me — with the offense, getting our guys going. And then the defense being able to feed off of that as well, right? I wouldn't say that I've been playing my best football yet."

This is the kind of statement that Tagovailoa needs to make. He is taking accountability for the way he is playing, which has not been good. The players around him are not elevating their games as a result. As a team captain and leader, he has to be better, but he also has to be the one who makes that happen.

Why is Tagovailoa not playing to the standard he knows he can play at? That isn't an easy question to answer, and again, it's one that only he can. However, Tagovailoa made more comments during his time with the media that have made fans question whether he can return to that standard.

The Dolphins quarterback was asked what about the difference from his play at Alabama to now.

"I think one of the biggest changes that I felt was some of the surgeries that I've had," Tagovailoa said. "That I can feel some of the residuals in my ankles. I was running a little different while I was at Alabama, it's just not the same."

There has been a significant drop in his speed on the field and in his decision-making in the pocket. If Tagovailoa is experiencing issues with his ankles, it could explain the drop-off in how he moves around the pocket as well.

None of this is earth-shattering news to the extent of worrying about whether or not he can play at a high level, but it's concerning.

