Tua Tagovailoa's return may have energized the Dolphins locker room
By Brian Miller
While Miami Dolphins fans bicker about the team's potential, and while the national media narrative may be criticizing a certain quarterback's decision to play, one thing is clear: Tua Tagovailoa's teammates are excited and happy.
The Dolphins brought Tagovailoa off the injured reserve list this week, and he will make his return against the Arizona Cardinals.
Since he left, the Dolphins have struggled offensively, playing four games with miserable production. They have looked lost, unmotivated, undisciplined, and, at times, sapped of all their drive. Tua seems to have changed that.
According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the return of Tua has brought a lot of joy to the locker room.
If what Jackson is reporting is accurate, and there is no reason to believe otherwise, it is a statement about how the team feels about Tua, the respect they have for him, and the leadership he has developed with his teammates.
Tua Tagovailoa needs to become the Dolphins' unquestioned leader
It will be interesting to see how this translates to their play on the field. Instead of playing to hold on with a hope-to-win attitude, will they be lifted by Tua's leadership? Will the offensive line take it upon themselves to do whatever it takes to protect him?
The running joke around the locker room this week has been the suggestions by Tua's teammates to "slide and slide again" upon his return. While it may be said with a lot of laughter, it is also a message that Tagovailoa needs to consider before he lowers his head into another defender.
If the Dolphins are going to turn their season around, they need a healthy Tua. This team rides with what he brings to the table, and fans have seen what happens when he is not on the field.
If Tua's presence in the locker room has had this impact, it better translate to the field of play. If that happens, it could be a long day for the Cardinals.