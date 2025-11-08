Tua Tagovailoa’s brutal truth has Dolphins fans nodding through the pain

The Miami Dolphins' season is all but over; it will be when week 18 concludes. This week, they host the Buffalo Bills, and while they put up a fight in Orchard Park, no one is giving them a chance to keep this close.

Fans are tired of losing to their division rivals. They are tired of facing co-workers the next day. And the trolls on social media. Their hands are sore from hitting the table every time Tua Tagovailoa throws an interception. The Dolphins quarterback spoke with the media ahead of the game, and spat nothing but facts because there was nothing else to spit.

Tua Tagovailoa says Miami Dolphins have to beat Buffalo Bills, and he can't throw interceptions

Tagovailoa has a winning record against the New England Patriots and New York Jets, but the Bills have been a thorn in his side.

Miami hasn't beaten Buffalo since Mike McDaniel's first season with the team. You could argue that the game was more about the South Florida sun beating the Bills than the Dolphins.

In September, Miami traveled to Buffalo to face them in an early contest, but Tagovailoa failed to lead them when they needed him the most. Miami and the Bills entered the fourth quarter tied, but after Buffalo scored a go-ahead touchdown, Tagovailoa threw an interception that basically sealed the game.

"On a game-winning drive, can't throw an interception. Need to find a way to finish better."

The Dolphins haven't been horrible against the Bills, but they do let the game get out of hand late. That is a problem for a team that isn't built for big comebacks. Consistency is the biggest problem, but in this case, that consistency isn't a good thing.

A win on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium would be a huge victory. The team's next three games should be wins. They face the Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints, and Jets. They also have the Bengals on the schedule. If we want to put a positive spin on this, the Dolphins are in a unique position.

If by some miracle they win their next four games, they will enter the final four weeks with a record of 6-7. It may not be good enough to fight for a playoff spot, but it would certainly make the end of the year more interesting.

Tagovailoa, however, is the key. If he plays poorly, there is no way the Dolphins can pull off an upset over the Bills. He has to be less erratic and far more decisive with his throws. If he comes out and starts to panic due to the Bills' edge-rushers, he may as well stay on the sideline.