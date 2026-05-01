Two Dolphins draft picks have bittersweet ties to Hard Rock Stadium

When the Miami Dolphins drafted highly-touted linebacker Jacob Rodriguez in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, there was a lot of buzz about "destiny."

Rodriguez was being mentored by Dolphins Hall of Fame linebacker Zach Thomas, a Texas Tech alumnus. He also had conversations with current Dolphins Jordyn Brooks, another Red Raider alumnus.

Social media was buzzing about the new LB's wife, who is an Army Black Hawk helicopter pilot. It was becoming evident that Rodriguez was already becoming a fan favorite. Now, there is another tidbit to the entire affair that will have Dolphins fans smiling ear-to-ear. He has already played at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami Dolphins rookies have incredible ties to Hard Rock Stadium

The Red Raiders didn't play the University of Miami last season, but they did play Oregon in the NCAA playoffs. That game, the final for both Rodriguez and Douglas, was played in South Florida.

Texas Tech lost 23-0, but it was the final collegiate game for both of the Dolphins' rookies.

A video surfaced over the weekend of Rodriguez waving to the Hard Rock Stadium Texas Tech fans as he left the field for what he likely thought was the last time, aside from potentially visiting as a member of the away team in the NFL. Instead, he ran into the tunnel, where he will emerge in September.

It's a fitting end to a college career that aligns with where his next career will begin. Rodriguez finished that game with two tackles and nine assists, but didn't force a turnover. The Red Raider linebacker is known for his ability to create turnovers. Third-round wide receiver Caleb Douglas, on the other hand, failed to register a reception.

Texas Tech was outmatched by the 5th ranked Ducks in that game, so the final wasn't a surprise, but both players will get a chance to leave another mark on the Hard Rock Stadium field, maybe even leaving their names someday on the inner bowl's Ring of Honor.

Since the draft's conclusion, the media has been universally praising the selection of Rodriguez. Many have called him the best player in the Dolphins draft, while others have said he could be the steal of the entire draft.

The same is not being said about Douglas. The selection of Douglas, taken with the Dolphins' next pick, has been met with the exact opposite. Many continue to mark the WR as the worst pick of the weekend for Miami. He will get the opportunity to change that narrative as well...at Hard Rock Stadium.