Tyler Huntley showing leadership qualities the Dolphins need now more than ever
By Brian Miller
Tyler Huntley has won only one game for the Miami Dolphins and he lost another. In his victory, it wasn't a great performance against a bad football team. Still, he is a better option than the other quarterbacks on the Dolphins roster.
Now, we are finding out that Huntley is acting like a quarterback who wants to be a leader and that is something the Dolphins need desperately. Tua Tagovailoa is the Dolphins offensive leader, but the Dolphins haven't had a good backup QB since Matt Moore was on the team.
The Dolphins have a great tradition of backups, or at least they did when they had players like Earl Morrall, Don Strock, and Moore. Huntley may not be playing great football, but he is working at it. David Furones reported that Huntley reached out to Jaylen Waddle and asked him to return to the practice field early so they could work on timing. That is a great mentality for a player who could just as easily taken his bye week off entirely.
The Miami Dolphins need Tyler Huntley to be a leader on offense
There is no problem with a backup quarterback being a leader. He needs to have the trust of his teammates. He needs to be able to walk onto the field and have his teammates know they can count on him. Putting in extra work goes a long way to accomplishing that.
Huntley has at least one more start before Tua Tagovailoa potentially comes back. Tua can return in Week 8, but this week, Huntley will start against the Colts. It seems the days of Skylar Thompson may be over. If Huntley wins this week, he will make a strong case to remain the Dolphins backup when Tagovailoa returns and that could mean the Dolphins will move on from Thompson when the season is over. They probably should anyway.