Tyler Huntley rumors show Dolpins' Tim Boyle signing was even worse than imagined
By Mike Luciano
The Miami Dolphins could feasibly play their fourth quarterback in four games on Monday night against the Tennessee Titans. With Tua Tagovailoa concussed and Skylar Thompson dealing with his own injury, Tim Boyle (of all people) finished off their loss against the Seattle Seahawks.
Boyle, mind you, has 16 touchdown passes (11 of which came at FCS Eastern Kentucky when he tossed 13 picks alongside it) against 38 interceptions since he started college. He's started 24 games in that time, and won just four. He may very well be the worst quarterback in the NFL.
The Dolphins appear to have seen enough of him, even after one game. After signing former Ravens backup Tyler Huntley following the Tagovailoa injury, head coach Mike McDaniel hinted that Huntley could be in line to start on Monday, with Boyle relegated to a backup role.
So, if Huntley is possibly going to start on against Tennessee, why would the Dolphins even make the Boyle signing if they are going to leapfrog him with a superior quarterback as soon as he was called into action? Why even have him on the roster?
Tyler Huntley possibly starting at QB makes Dolphins' Tim Boyle signing worse
Boyle (the man who threw a pick-six on a Hail Mary) completed seven of 13 passes for 79 yards in relief of Thompson. However, he missed multiple 4th-down conversions, took a bad sack, and mustered a QBR of just 3.2 (out of 100). He is not a viable NFL quarterback, and never has been.
Past performance, arm strength, and elite playmaking are not why Boyle is on an NFL roster. Some have suggested that his quick digestion of Xs and Os keeps getting him work when his play doesn't warrant it. If Boyle is that great at learning playbooks, why not make him a coach? Keeping him on the roster serves no purpose if Huntley is going to play right away. Maybe this will be the final stop in the long, arduous career of a player who doesn't have the stats needed to support such a lengthy stay.
Huntley is no Dan Marino, but there's a level of calm and effectiveness he has that Boyle has yet to display in the pros. This move was a head-scratcher when it happened, and it looks like skeptical fans were entirely right to criticize the signing.