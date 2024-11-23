Tyreek Hill's brutal explanation of why Tua Tagovailoa can go off-script is hilarious
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have won two games in a row, and they are starting to get more relaxed again, allowing them to laugh at themselves and have a little fun—something they haven't done all year.
This week, several players met with the media ahead of the team's game against the New England Patriots.
Tyreek Hill had his time in front of the microphone when one of the reporters asked about his quarterback finding success going off-script more often than he has in the past.
Hill didn't waste any time answering the question about Tua Tagovailoa.
Hill played it off really well and managed to keep a straight face through it all. There is no doubt that he loves playing with Tua, regardless of the outcome on the field.
READ MORE: Dolphins' Mike McDaniel sends a blunt message to Raheem Mostert after benching
Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa must be on the same page against a good Patriots defense
Miami is playing some of the best football it has played in years, but there is a hole it dug itself into and is now fighting to get out. Tua shed some weight, and now he is shredding opposing defenses.
When the Dolphins play the Patriots this weekend, Tagovailoa will face Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo for the first time. In his short career as an NFL quarterback, Tua had exceptional success against Bill Belichick. Now, he will have to do the same against his replacement if the Dolphins are going to keep their hopes for a miracle turnaround alive down the stretch.
The good news is the Dolphins know they have to win out, and it is a one-week, one-game-at-a-time mentality. After they beat the Los Angeles Rams two weeks ago, Hill said they were 1-0. He said the same thing after they beat the Raiders on Sunday. This is the mentality they must maintain.
The Patriots are not as bad as they were earlier in the season, but this is a game the Dolphins should be able to win.