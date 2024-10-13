Tyreek Hill claps back at troll going after Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa
By Brian Miller
Tyreek Hill spends a little bit of time going after trolls on social media, so when someone says something that is either not smart or further down on that line of thinking, Hill won't take any issues in clapping back - especially when a friend/teammate of his is involved.
The Miami Dolphins star quarterback is still out dealing with a concussion, but his best receiver has his back. As one poster commented, Tua Tagovailoa should run the ball and "show the league he ain't scared." Hill's response was spot on:
Dolphins fans remain hopeful Tua Tagovailoa will be back come Week 8
So, you want to see the QB run the ball up the middle and prove the naysayers wrong? Come on, it isn't ideal to put your top-paid player in the line of fire, so to speak. Another serious concussion for Tua, and it might be the one that forces him to call it quits.
Hill himself has been at the center of a lot of rumors and speculation, none of it truly well founded. The constant speculation of Hill being traded either before the trade deadline or this offseason makes no sense, yet every day another media personality with a source pops up to deliver the news. Hill himself has said that he wants to remain in Miami, but understands this is a business.
Tagovailoa is due to (hopefully) return to the team in Week 8, but he will miss the Dolphins' first action after the bye week against the Colts. Tyler Huntley has already been named the starter by Mike McDaniel.
It is hard to imagine McDaniel calling a quarterback draw at any point this season with Tua, and if he did, maybe he himself should be evaluated for a concussion. Upon his return, there will still be 11 games left for Tua to get Miami into the playoffs. If he can do that, he will cement himself as a Dolphins legend.