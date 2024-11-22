Tyreek Hill has perfect reaction to Mike McDaniel trolling Maxx Crosby
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday and, in doing so, kept their postseason hopes alive. On one play, Mike McDaniel took a little jab at a big man.
McDaniel loves to talk trash, and sometimes he is as good as the rest of them. It's odd when a head coach runs off with his mouth, especially during a game, but that is what McDaniel did last Sunday.
This time around, McDaniel took a swipe at Raiders stud defensive end Maxx Crosby, and it was all caught by the NFL microphones. After Crosby jumped offsides, McDaniel walked down the field yelling, "We didn't have a play called Maxx," "We didn't have a play called," "LOL." (yes, McDaniel really said "LOL")
Tyreek Hill had a hilarious reaction.
Tyreek Hill loves Mike McDaniel trash-talking Maxx Crosby
In response to the video, Hill wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account: "Our coach so lame and I love it," followed by a laughing emoji.
He followed it with another post: "Btw I love coach McDaniel , along with Grier and Ross all those guys have changed my family life."
When Hill came to the Dolphins, the team made him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL—something the Chiefs were not willing to do. The Dolphins paid a lot of picks, a lot of money, and the hope of making it to a Super Bowl. Hill can say he loves his GM, and he should.
The Dolphins need to get their starting receiver into better routes where he can escape the coverage defenses are putting on him. So far, Hill has been nothing more than a decoy receiver who occasionally finds a spot to get open in. He continues to play through a wrist injury that he said could've ended his season.