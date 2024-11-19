Mike McDaniel brilliantly called his shot on how Dolphins would beat Raiders
By Brian Miller
Mike McDaniel has the Miami Dolphins' playbook in his hands, but the way he calls his offense makes you think he is holding a PlayStation controller.
McDaniel has been much better over the course of the last three games, but he still has an issue with getting plays called into the huddle in time. During the Dolphins' win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, fans got a sneak peek at why that actually might be happening.
The Dolphins' head coach was caught on the mic letting Tua Tagovailoa know that he was calling in a game-clinching play.
Mike McDaniel found a little more swagger after the Jonnu Smith touchdown call
"I'm gonna call a play that necessitates you getting a completion," McDaniel said before calling in the play.
Tua dropped back on that play and hit Jonnu Smith for a 70-yard touchdown that put the game out of reach for the Raiders.
It's actually quite fun to see McDaniel back to his former self of last season, but he probably should just concentrate on getting the play in on time. The Dolphins have a horrible history under McDaniel for delay-of-game penalties.
The Dolphins are now 4-6 on the season, but there is a lot more left to be played, and they have absolutely no control over their fate in 2024. Miami will need a lot of help with losses by the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, and Denver Broncos. The Broncos and Colts are the two biggest teams Miami has to chase as they enter Week 12. The Colts own the head-to-head tiebreaker, and the Broncos hold the seventh seed.
Miami dug itself a pretty big hole, and they are working to climb out of it, but are they too late to realistically have a shot?