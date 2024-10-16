Tyreek Hill reacts to Davante Adams and Amari Cooper joining the AFC East
There were some major changes for AFC East offenses on Tuesday. In case you somehow missed it, both the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills improved their offenses in head-turning fashion. Over in New Jersey, Aaron Rodgers and the Jets welcomed in Davante Adams.
That move had been speculated for quite some time and now it's over the line. Then in Buffalo, the Bills pulled a fast one on the rest of the division, acquiring Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns. That's two new stud receivers joining Dolphins' rivals.
Meanwhile, general manager Chris Grier is still out to lunch. Indeed, Miami hasn't been busy improving the roster, while the Jets and Bills appear to mean business. Tyreek Hill saw both moves go down and even he was left a bit impressed with what New York and Buffalo were able to get done:
Tyreek Hill was all of us reacting to the Davante Adams and Amari Cooper trades
Can you blame Hill for having that reaction? Absolutely not. Things may not have gone according to plan for Adams with the Raiders and he may not be in his prime anymore, but come on, he's still a weapon. He's one of the best route runners in the game.
It also helps that he and Rodgers are quite close on and off the field. They've got great chemistry, which will be on full display at MetLife Stadium and on the road. The timing isn't a coincidence either, as the Jets fell to 2-4 after losing to Buffalo on Monday night.
As for the Bills, they're in first place of the AFC East and they brought in a new toy for Josh Allen. Cooper, similar to Adams, is past his prime, but he's got sure hands and can make a big-time impact for Allen and Co. Now, the Dolphins defense will have to worry about trying to contain both of these guys later in the campaign. That's not a problem for Hill, but even he knows Miami's main competition in the division has gotten stronger.