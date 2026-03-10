Tyreek Hill's reaction to Tua Tagovailoa's new team is exactly what fans expected

When Tyreek Hill joined the Miami Dolphins, he raved about his new quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. At one point, he said that his new QB was the most accurate one he has ever played with, which included Chiefs' superstar Patrick Mahomes.

In 2023, Hill and Tagovailoa made magic, but it fell apart at the end of the season. The last two seasons were far from enjoyable. Now, both of them are no longer members of the Dolphins. Hill has previously been outspoken about the Dolphins' benching of Tagovailoa last season.

Following his release on Monday, Tagovailoa quickly agreed to a one-year, league minimum contract with the Atlanta Falcons. The deal will become official on Wednesday. Hill took to his Instagram account to express his approval of the signing.

📲 Tyreek Hill reacting to Tua Tagovailoa signing for the Atlanta Falcons: “Great pickup by the Falcons love this for the city” (@cheetah) #PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/JfjNHBXNF5 — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) March 10, 2026

Former Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill thinks Tua Tagovailoa will be great for Atlanta

Most fans don't always agree with what Hill says on social media. Needless to say, he is an attention monger. Some won't see this as a great addition for the Falcons either. On the surface, it makes sense. Tagovailoa will play indoors, where he can thrive; he will have an elite running back behind him and a better "on-paper" offensive line.

Tagovailoa will get the chance to take first-team reps this offseason as Michael Penix, Jr. recovers from an ACL injury. If the QB plays well enough and the opportunity presents itself, could he turn it into a multi-year deal?

It will be interesting to see how Kevin Stefanski uses his quarterbacks once Penix is healthy to return.

Perhaps there is a future for the two of them to play together in Atlanta. The Falcons need additional WR help, and Hill will be available at some point in the season.

Tagovialoa will get an opportunity to flex some muscle against the Buccaneers, Panthers, and Saints. The NFC South isn't one of the league's top divisions. The top three teams each finished with 8 wins. The Panthers, based on tie-breaker scenarios, took the division. In other words, the Falcons are not far off from advancing to the postseason.

Hill can say what he wants, but he doesn't waiver on his support of Tagovailoa. You have to admire the loyalty, if nothing else.