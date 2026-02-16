Tyreek Hill's top 3 free agency landing spots after Dolphins release

The Miami Dolphins are not messing around when it comes to starting with a clean slate under this new regime. After news broke that veteran defender Bradley Chubb would be released, Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz reported All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill got cut loose on Monday.

Not a massive surprise. We'll see if any of the Fins' cuts have a post-June 1 designation, but that wouldn't really help them in this year's free agency. Clearing as much cap as possible before that period hits next month appears to be the priority above all else.

Hill wasn't going to be back on such a massive price tag, especially after a season-ending injury. Miami saved over $22 million by releasing Tyreek. But where will he end up playing next?

A few obvious destinations stand out for The Cheetah to keep rolling on Sundays. Let's break 'em down. I'll even rank them.

Top 3 landing spots for former Miami Dolphins' star Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill reunites with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City

It all comes down to cost here. Tyreek's lone Super Bowl win came as a member of the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes hasn't looked the same since losing his most electrifying playmaker, yet he's still managed to grind out two more Super Bowl victories.

According to OverTheCap.com, the Chiefs can knock almost $44.4 million off their $54.9 million salary cap hole by restructuring Mahomes' contract. Problem is, they still have many other key free agents to account for.

That's the main reason Reek's return to KC ranks third here. In a vacuum, duh, it makes the most sense. Tyreek is a mercurial, peculiar personality with off-field issues galore. Nobody knows him better than the Chiefs.

Seems like a stretch that Kansas City could afford to keep Kelce and Tyreek, unless one or both agree to a big discount.

We'd really have to see Chiefs GM Brett Veach get creative with the cap. HE could restructure more players' deals. Releasing right tackle Jawaan Taylor would save $20 million on its own. It's doable for sure. Just difficult.

Chicago Bears go all-in on Caleb Williams' explosive playmaking with Tyreek Hill acquisition

If I were the Dolphins, I might've held on to Hill to see if the Bears would've bitten on a trade offer. Suppose the desire to clear cap space and rid the building of 'Reek took precedence.

But it would've made sense for the Bears to ship DJ Moore to Miami if it meant renting Tyreek for one year and a Super Bowl push, right?

Anyway, this fit is obvious. Caleb Williams has one of the most powerful arms in the NFL. He has premier, rising second-year weapons in Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III. Or at least Burden has the upside to earn that labeling. Loveland is already elite.

Just think of Tyreek's horsepower added to the mix in the Windy City. Williams in Year 2 of Ben Johnson's offense. Burden actually knowing the playbook. 'Reek in the fold to blow the top off of opposing secondaries.

Another key connection: Bears GM Ryan Poles was the Chiefs' director of college scouting when they drafted Tyreek in the first place. That was one of the defining moves of Poles' entire front office career. I could see Poles wanting 'Reek in Chicago to give them that extra push over the hump.

Tyreek Hill becomes the Buffalo Bills' X-factor Josh Allen desperately needs

Joining an AFC East rival. Possibly being the difference that rewards long-suffering Bills fans (and Josh Allen) their Super Bowl breakthrough. Heel-turning on the Chiefs to some degree.

The historical implications of 'Reek to Buffalo are juicy as can be. Not that this marriage is without faults, however.

Is Tyreek Hill the optimal veteran mentor for embattled Bills youngster Keon Coleman? Absolutely not. Head coach Joe Brady would have his work cut out to juggle keeping Coleman's head on straight, getting good production out of him, and being able to count on Tyreek on top of that.

At this point, given all the close calls and heartbreaks, taking a one- or two-year flier on Tyreek is a reasonable risk for the Bills.

I'm sure Bills Mafia is still scarred by that gross overpay for an aging Von Miller. This isn't that. This is a short-term, all-in plunge for the Lombardi Trophy while Allen's dual-threat playmaking abilities are still intact.