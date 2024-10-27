Tyreek Hill sends awesome message to fantasy football fans with Tua Tagovailoa back
By Brian Miller
You drafted Tyreek Hill in fantasy football and for weeks it looked as though you wasted a first-round pick to get him. With Tua Tagovailoa coming back, Hill wants to reward you for your patience. Hill spoke with local media ahead of the Miami Dolphins' Week 8 game against the Cardinals.
Needless to say, he is pretty excited about having his quarterback on the field, and he thinks those of you who own him in fantasy football should be excited as well. With a huge smile on his face, Hill said he wants you to start him this week and that the decision will surely pay off:
"We're back, baby!" Hill is thrilled to be back on the field with Tagovailoa and clearly expects to have a big day against the Cardinals despite being limited in practice this week with a foot injury.
Hill's rocky season is not of his own doing as we know. After posting 130 yards in Week 1 against the Jaguars, the Bills held him to just 24 yards and three receptions the week Tua went down - 24 yards was bad enough, but what is worse is that is the third lowest yard totals he has had this year. Against the Titans he was held to 23 yards and against the Colts two weeks ago, he was held to one catch for eight yards.
Tyreek Hill is begging fantasy owners to start him this week with Tua back
If Tua and Hill can connect in Week 8, the Dolphins will have a good chance to get a "W." Miami is only going to go as far as Tua and his receivers can take them. The running game has improved considerably as well, but Miami's explosive offense has been grounded this year, and that needs to change.
Tua's return has reportedly brought a new energy and vibe to the locker room and it is seen all over Hill's face. So, should you start him on your fantasy team this week? It might be a good idea.