Tyreek Hill sends cryptic message after DeAndre Hopkins gets traded to Chiefs
If there's anything we've learned since Tyreek Hill joined the Miami Dolphins, it's that the All-Pro wideout loves to stir things up on social media. If you follow Hill on Twitter, you already know he's a master at trolling people and fanbases.
That's why it should be no surprise at all that Hill decided to race to his phone not long after Titans wideout DeAndre Hopkins was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs. This went ahead and eliminated all the talks of a potential reunion between Hill and KC. So, what were Hill's thoughts on the Hopkins move to catch balls with Patrick Mahomes?
Tyreek Hill has everyone talking with his latest social media post
What is Hill trying to tell us? Is he intrigued that Hopkins was traded to a new team after the same went down with Amari Cooper and Davante Adams? On the other side of things, could this be a little jealousy that Hopkins is now going to be a top target for Mahomes?
There has been speculation that maybe, just maybe, Hill could be traded before the deadline and a lot of people were trying to connect Miami and Kansas City for a potential blockbuster trade. The Chiefs needed receiver help, but that has arrived in the form of Hopkins, an All-Pro veteran.
As for Hill, he has consistently said that he loves playing for the Dolphins and he wants to keep on calling Miami home. With Mike McDaniel and Co. at 2-4 on the year, however, it seemed like trying to get some top draft picks in return for Hill might be something Chris Grier would consider.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini poured ice cold water all over that idea, though, saying the Dolphins have no plans to ship him to a new team before the deadline comes and goes. Hill is going to keep suiting up for the Dolphins and with Tua Tagovailoa back in action to take on the Cardinals, it will hopefully lead to Hill posting huge numbers once again. As for the trade rumors, we don't think anything will come from them.