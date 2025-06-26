Tyreek Hill finds surprising new team in wild Dolphins blockbuster trade proposal

It'll be nice when, at some arbitrary point in the future, we can talk about something besides the Miami Dolphins' inevitably trading away all their stars. It is, in a word, not fun. (So much so that I needed two words.)

But that's life when you roll the dice on a bunch of 'aging' superstars and still fail to make the playoffs. Losing your QB for basically half the season probably doesn't help, but it's pretty obvious to see at this point that Chris Grier's decisions are starting to come back and haunt him.

And because of that, we've spent all summer trying to find the best trades for Jalen Ramsey and Tyreek Hill. It's been a blast!

Could the Dolphins trade Tyreek Hill to the ... Arizona Cardinals?

Fortunately, Bleacher Report reported for duty this week, mocking up a wild Hill trade that ends up sending him to a team we haven't heard much about in [checks notes] the last three decades.

It's a three-team trade that would see the Dolphins land edge-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux from the New York Giants, the Arizona Cardinals trading for Hill, and the New York Giants getting offensive lineman Jonah Williams.

"Whether Tyreek Hill wants to stay with the Miami Dolphins or be traded can change on a whim," writes Brent Sobleski of B/R. "In order to maximize quarterback Kyler Murray's capabilities, a duo of Hill and Harrison is nightmare fuel for opposing defensive coordinators. Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon previously served in that role, and he understands how Hill's speed tilts the field in the offense's favor. Despite any concerns about attitude, age or money, the eight-time Pro Bowler can make the Cardinals better."

The Cardinals! What a pull. It actually kinda makes sense: Arizona has a long history of letting stars spend their last few years in relative anonymity. In a way, Hill was always destined to be an Arizona Cardinal at one point. And actually, I'm kinda upset with myself for not realizing that earlier. Touché, Bleacher Report.

(Also: Kayvon Thibodeaux in Miami would be electric. That's probably an entire blog on its own. Start working those phones, Chris.)

