Mike McDaniel's path to saving Dolphins job has become painfully obvious

The happy-go-lucky Miami Dolphins head coach isn't so happy these days. There are plenty of reasons he shouldn't be. There are also reasons that will change.

Ask any member of the media which top NFL coaches will ride the hot seat this year, and you will most likely hear Mike McDaniel's name. Indeed, this is a critical season for the coach entering his fourth season.

McDaniel's three previous years have come with two playoff trips and one missed opportunity. Sure, the Dolphins had quick exits in the postseason, but they almost beat the Buffalo Bills without Tua Tagovailoa and faced a brutal sub-freezing scenario in Kansas City.

The 2024 season was challenging, and there is no way to sugarcoat it. It was badly played, badly coached, and full of injuries.

McDaniel has a different tone this offseason.

He has dropped "F-bombs" in press conferences and has sworn like a kid who finally turned 18 and was unleashed from his sheltered life. In reality, he is finally seeing that his soft approach to players has led him nowhere.

Mike McDaniel is done playing Mr. Nice Guy, and the Dolphins will benefit

The biggest challenge facing the Dolphins is the offensive line, the defensive secondary, and McDaniel's coaching. He has to be tough, and after three years of not being so, he has to change, and the players have to buy into it. NFL players are smart: they will get it. They won't have their feelings hurt.

This training camp can't be about making friends or the players feeling good. It has to be about discipline and accountability. Screw changing the culture. You want to change that? You do so by beating good football teams when it matters. You do that by being more physical at the point of impact. That is McDaniel's challenge.

This year, he has a good football team. The fundamental pieces are in place. The team has become more physical on defense, especially in the front seven. Offensively, they should be explosive in both the passing and running game.

There is no one else to blame. McDaniel has to stop worrying about whose toes he steps on and instead stomp on those who are not getting in line.

More Dolphins News and Analysis