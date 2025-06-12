Mike McDaniel's latest outburst had the Dolphins scrambling to clean it up

The Miami Dolphins want to change the culture in the building. Mike McDaniel apparently feels that using NSFW language is part of the process.



On Tuesday, McDaniel was asked about his feelings on the Jalen Ramsey trade. His reply was that he doesn't give a s**t about his feelings (on the subject.) A day later, McDaniel threw out an F-bomb.

Anyone who watched the Dolphins on HBO's "Hard Knocks" knows McDaniel swears, but he has now graduated to doing so in press conferences. It's like a child who finally turns 18 and suddenly doesn't have to watch his mouth around his parents or other adults.

He may not think so, but somewhere behind closed doors, he probably got a stern finger wag at the very least. Moments after the live press conference was carried, the video was pulled from social media. But nothing is ever truly gone. You can decide to click the link to watch the segment.

Mike McDaniel makes it clear the Miami Dolphins are dealing with non-negotiable behavior

After three previous years of letting the players get away with being late and other infractions, McDaniel is trying to reel them all in. He calls them "non-negotiables", and he's made it clear that the players need to step up and hold each other accountable.

When asked what those non-negotiables were, McDaniel had this to say.



“I think some of the non-negotiables were the football program has to focus on football. For that to happen, there’s a lot of things that can’t dominate people’s time, which is like, first and foremost, being on time.



Being accountable to each other and staying to the rules or feeling very open as a team that, hey, it’s OK to call someone out when they deserve to be called out, and for those people, it’s OK to be called out as long as you change your f***ing behavior."

Spending time with the players and trying to change the culture has become a theme over the last two seasons, and nothing has really changed. Bradley Chubb talked about the team not truly making a concerted effort to change last year. He sees a difference, though.

Nothing will be changed overnight, and this is a simple OTA session. McDaniel is trying to send a message early that what was okay previously is no longer okay. We will see if that translates to wins on the football field.

