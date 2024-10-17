Tyreek Hill talks trash to Davante Adams and Amari Cooper after they join AFC East
It's been a big week for the AFC East.
First, Aaron Rodgers/the Jets traded for Raiders wideout Davante Adams, mercifully bringing the NFL's longest and most pointless 'Will They Won't They' to an end after a year's worth of rumors. The Jets will need Adams more than ever, now that Mike Williams – who maybe had something to do with the Jets finally agreeing to the Raiders' terms – is missing practice for 'personal reasons' that definitely don't have anything to do with the Adams trade.
RELATED: Tyreek Hill reacts to Davante Adams and Amari Cooper joining the AFC East
Not to be outdone, the Bills turned around and traded for their own new star receiver, sending a third-round pick to the Browns for Amari Cooper. Cooper wasn't playing particularly well to start the season, but it's not like anyone on the Browns is, so it's not hard to tell what's going on there. In one day, half of the AFC East got brand new No. 1 receivers, which is really more of a fun fact than anything notable. It's also an excuse for Tyreek Hill to trash talk them, which he wasted no time doing.
Tyreek Hill says he's still the best WR in a division with Davante Adams and Amari Cooper
That's a very wide receiver answer. While I'm sure a large part of it is making sure that everyone sees that he's saying he's the best wide receiver in the division/league, Hill's also just being truthful. In the time that they've all been in the league, Hill has more catches and receiving yards than either of them, though Adams has more touchdowns.
Really, it's more of a battle between Hill and Adams, but whatever. Any time you can get offered a little midweek wide receiver trash talk, you take what you get. It's not like there's all that many better things to be talking about this season. Maybe this will spill over onto Instagram!
All three of them have an illustrious history of cryptic posts, and this feels like a great opportunity to get after it. It would immediately become a Top 3 most entertaining part of the Dolphins' 2024 season, which is a real glass half full/empty situation. We'll be sure to keep you posted.