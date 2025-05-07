Tyreek Hill blockbuster trade idea hits wall for Dolphins after wild NFL move

If the Miami Dolphins were hoping to have a trade partner for Tyreek Hill, the Dallas Cowboys are no longer one of the teams that may have been interested.



Hill has been the center of trade speculation since Week 18 of last season. His social media comments and posts led many to believe his desire to leave the Dolphins is real. The trade talk started to get a lot quieter after an off-field incident last month, and of course, because Jalen Ramsey's trade possibility took center stage.

To be fair, the Dolphins don't want to trade Hill, and they have said they have not fielded calls about him. That doesn't mean they wouldn't listen. At some point, the negatives will outweigh the talent. Given the flip of his contract after the 2025 season, if a trade doesn't happen before the deadline in November, Hill will likely be a post-June 1st cut in 2026.

Over the months since the season ended, the Cowboys have been a team some believed could show interest in making a move for Hill. Dallas owner Jerry Jones is not getting younger, and his team needed another receiver to go with CeeDee Lamb. Hill would have added the versatility they needed.

Trade for Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens takes Dallas Cowboys interest in Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill to zero

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to trade young wide receiver George Pickens to Dallas. The Cowboys acquired Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round draft pick from the Steelers for a 2026 third-round selection and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Pickens is in the final year of his contract, and he will want an extension. Chances are, Dallas will pay close to, if not more than, what Hill is making.

With Pickens now out of the AFC, the Dolphins won't face him next season when they play the Steelers. Pittsburgh is going through a semi-rebuild, and still doesn't have a starting quarterback.

The Dolphins are currently focused on moving Ramsey. Other teams have shown interest in making a move, but so far, his contract is the biggest holdup. Miami will need to eat quite a bit of the current deal to make something work.

If the Dolphines were to trade Hill, they would have to eat a big portion of his contract as well, something that would likely end any hopes of moving him, if they wanted to.

