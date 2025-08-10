Ugly injury forces one ex-Dolphins RB to replace another in shocking twist

The Miami Dolphins loved having Salvon Ahmed on the roster, but he was not considered part of the team's future. He joined the Dolphins' week 1 opponent, the Indianapolis Colts, in January.

In Miami, Ahmed got caught up in the numbers game and the money game as the Dolphins were paying more for running backs ahead of him on the depth chart. When given the opportunity, Ahmed wasn't bad, but he eventually saw his opportunities fade. After a short stint with the Broncos, Ahmed spent time on the Colts' practice squad.

In January, he signed a futures contract with the Colts, and last week, he saw his career potentially end. Ahmed was the recipient of a "hip-drop" tackle at practice and will miss the season. It could impact his future entirely.

To replace Ahmed on the roster, Indianapolis signed another former Dolphins running back: Nate Noel.

Dolphins' Week 1 opponent signs running back Nate Noel to replace Salvon Ahmed.

Noel his offseason with the Dolphins, but after injuries in the secondary continued to mount, Miami released the young runner to make room for Mike Hilton. Hilton was brought in to replace Kader Kohou, who is out for the year.

The Colts losing Ahmed isn't going to break their roster. Ahmed was fighting for a spot on the practice squad, but he was hoping to impress the coaches enough to take up a deep role at the position on the 53. The chances of Noel making the roster are a bit slimmer given his inexperience, but he is getting a chance which is all you can ask for as an undrafted free agent.

Injuries, as Dolphins fans know all too well, are the most significant concerns during training camp. Miami has dealt with quite a few on both sides of the ball.

The opening weekend in Indianapolis is a month away, and both teams are hoping to get off to a quick start.

The future of Ahmed is unclear. He has worked hard to earn playing time, but at 26 years old, he may not get another opportunity to be a starter or backup depending on how he recovers from this injury. Ahmed was previously with the 49ers before being signed by the Dolphins, but he did not make it to the 53-man roster.

More Miami Dolphins News and Analysis