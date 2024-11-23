Uncertainty surrounds Terron Armstead in Dolphins final Week 12 injury report
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins final Week 12 injury report has been released and one player may be sitting this week out after not practicing, as left tackle Terron Armstead is listed as questionable with a knee injury.
He has not practiced at all this week and there are real concerns he will not play on Sunday against the New England Patriots. Miami should count themselves lucky, Armstead has been relatively healthy all year. Far more than he has the last two seasons.
If Armstead can't go, rookie Patrick Paul would likely get the nod at left tackle this weekend. Kendall Lamm, who played on the left side when Armstead went down last year, is currently starting at right tackle in place of Austin Jackson, who is on injured reserve and out for the year.
The Dolphins have also ruled out corner Kendall Fuller, who has not been cleared from the concussion protocol yet. Fuller missed last week's game against the Las Vegas Raiders due to the injury as well.
Fullback Alec Ingold, offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn, and wide receiver Tyreek Hill were the only other players limited in practice for Miami this week. Wynn is not going to be activated for Sunday's game, and Ingold missed last week. Hill is still dealing with a wrist injury, but he is expected to play.
The rest of the injury list is comprised of bumps and bruises, but everyone else has already practiced and they are expected to play this week.
New England Patriots list of injured players is lengthy ahead of Week 12 game vs. Miami Dolphins
On Friday, the Patriots already ruled out defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy, who is dealing with a neck injury. In addition to Roy, 10 other New England players are listed as questionable for Sunday, including starting cornerback Christian Gonzalez and defensive tackle Christian Barmore.
The Dolphins are coming into the game having won two in a row, but the Patriots are no longer the doormats of the AFC East. That title can be handed to the New York Jets now. Miami needs this win to keep their hopes and chances of the playoffs alive.