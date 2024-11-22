Dolphins reveal plans for Robert Jones when Isaiah Wynn returns
By Brian Miller
The best Miami Dolphins interior offensive lineman has been injured all season and even though Isaiah Wynn is close to getting back on the field, he isn't guaranteed to get back on the field.
Wynn has been on IR the entire season. He didn't make it through training camp, but as Week 12 gets closer, there is talk that Wynn will soon be able to get back into the lineup, but Dolphins offensive line coach Butch Barry isn't going to hand it to him.
Barry made it clear when talking to the media on Thursday that the guard spot belongs to Robert Jones. He didn't mention Liam Eichenberg, but considering Wynn played left guard last year, he wouldn't be moving to the other side of center.
Honestly, I wouldn't put much faith in anything a Miami position coach would say about the offensive line specifically.
Dolphins fans have listened to the line coaches spin this stuff for the better part of two decades, but Barry is a lot different. He knows what he is doing, and the players are responding.
Miami's offensive line may not be perfect but it is the best line the Dolphins have had since maybe Ritchie Incognito was part of the team. The Dolphins are playing consistently well and have cleaned up a lot of their mistakes.
Miami Dolphins shouldn't put Isaiah Wynn back on the field when he returns
Wynn spent most of 2023 on injured reserve, and he probably shouldn't have been re-signed this offseason either.
Miami could have added him this week now that he is healthy, but regardless, keeping him on the sideline keeps him healthy, and if the Dolphins need him down the stretch, having a healthy Wynn is better than having him back a little too soon.
Jones is playing good football, and like Barry said, he needs to keep making positive strides and get better. If he can do that, Miami won't need Wynn but to provide some depth.