Dolphins' incredible fourth-quarter numbers bode well for playoff chances
By Brian Miller
If only Tua Tagovailoa would have been healthy all year long. If only he had not used his head and slid. What the season may have looked like. Statistically, since he has been back, it's been quite good.
Travis Wingfield, who hosts the Drive Time Podcast, dug through the Dolphins' last handful of games and found a crazy good stat that should give fans a lot of optimism for the rest of the 2024 season and what might actually happen in 2025 if one certain quarterback stays healthy.
Wingfield points out that in the fourth quarter since Week 8, the Dolphins have been simply incredible.
Dolphins' ability to win at crunch time is a positive sign ahead of must-win stretch
A couple of things stand out significantly. The fact Miami has only punted once is a testament to the team moving the ball downfield but it also speaks to the pre-snap discipline that kept the Dolphins from doing this earlier in the season. When the Dolphins are not being set back due to a yellow flag on the field, they can consistently move the ball. You can't win if you're undisciplined.
Against the Buffalo Bills three weeks ago, the Dolphins were on fire offensively. The Bills couldn't defend what Mike McDaniel was calling. These statistics also clearly show how much he has grown and is growing as a head coach.
The Dolphins are not out of the playoff chase yet, and while there is a lot that has to happen for them to make it, they are still in the mix. If the Dolphins can get to that point, they will hold their own destiny. This team might just make some noise in the postseason if they make it.