Under-the-radar Mike McDaniel replacement may not stay hidden for long

The Miami Dolphins find themselves back in the market for a head coach once more, as the team has officially parted ways with offensive wunderkind Mike McDaniel after a 35-35 record across four seasons.

The Dolphins are likely to contact some of the bigger names in this cycle, including John Harbaugh. However, Miami doesn't necessarily need to prioritize someone's name having extra value in trying to identify the right candidate that can get this franchise pointed towards the playoffs again.

Miami may try to find a defensive candidate after McDaniel's offensive background failed to produce any postseason success. Going to the Denver Broncos might make sense, but they might need to bypass defensive coordinator Vance Joseph in favor of someone who has a bit more upside.

The Dolphins would be wise to consider hiring Broncos assistant head coach and defensive passing game coordinator Jim Leonhard, who is regarded as a rising star in the defensive coaching ranks, and could get his first chance to take over a team if the Dolphins are enticed by what he did under the watchful eye of Sean Payton this season.

Miami Dolphins must consider Broncos assistant Jim Leonhard as head coach

Leonhard was one of the best defensive coordinators in college football at his alma mater, Wisconsin. The former Jets safety returned to the NFL in 2023, where he has become an integral part of a Denver defense many consider to be among the best in the NFL.

Leonhard, 43, has played a role in helping Patrick Surtain II become the league's best cornerback, taking a defense that plays Day 3 players in prominent roles to an elite level, and making Denver very hard to throw on. Miami may need that level of defensive mastery.

Dolphins fans had better hope no one hires Vance Joseph as a head coach. If he leaves, it makes sense for Leonhard to either join Joseph as a play-calling defensive coordinator or simply take the vacant Denver job. Hiring him before that could lead to the Dolphins being a year early rather than a year late.

The Dolphins may need to go a bit outside of the box to turn this team around, as staying in the box for so long is one of the reasons they have gone decades without winning a playoff game. Leonhard could be the hire that gets Miami back on the right track.