Underrated QB prospect just planted himself firmly on Dolphins' draft radar

Everything is changing for the Miami Dolphins. In 2026, they will have a new head coach, a new general manager, and likely a new starting quarterback.

The only hurdle keeping them from moving on from Tua Tagovailoa is the lack of depth at quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft class. As the top of the draft begins to take shape, only two passers have firmly established themselves as first-round prospects: Indiana's Fernando Mendoza and Oregon's Dante Moore. QB-needy teams outside of the top five, like the Dolphins, are left without a viable option.

But a new prospect is making his case to be a future franchise quarterback. After an electric performance in the College Football Playoff, Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss should be on the Dolphins' radar.

Miami Dolphins could make Trinidad Chambliss their QB of the future in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Dolphins are barreling toward quarterback limbo. After a mid-season benching, Tagovailoa's future in Miami is bleak. But without the resources to draft or trade for a clear-cut option, the Dolphins might be stuck with him. The only other choices are to give Quinn Ewers a year to prove himself, sign a mid-tier free agent, or take a chance on an unheralded prospect like Chambliss.

After the young QB's performance against the University of Miami in the College Football Playoff Semifinal, the final option is starting to look enticing. Chambliss completed 23 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown as the Rebels fell just short of advancing to the National Championship. He was clinical throughout the performance, making big plays while avoiding costly mistakes. His showing already has scouts talking about his potential to be the third-best quarterback in this draft class.

There are some clear weaknesses to note for Chambliss. He's undersized at 6'1" and 200 pounds, and he doesn't have the arm strength of some other prospects. He came onto the scene recently after transferring from Division II program Ferris State. But his accuracy and feel for the game can't be ignored. While it's a small sample size, his tape this season suggests that he could be a starter in the NFL.

Chambliss wants to return to school instead of opting for the upcoming draft, but his plea for a sixth-year waiver from the NCAA was denied. It's not all bad, though, as he could find himself in first-round conversations. With limited options to find a new quarterback elsewhere, the Dolphins should strongly consider taking the Ole Miss product in the middle of the first round.