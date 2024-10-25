Updated Dolphins injury report is not good news with Kyler Murray coming to town
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will have Tua Tagovailoa back at quarterback this week. That is the good news. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were both limited in practice this week. That isn't good news.
Offensively, the Dolphins have to figure out what they can do to turn around an anemic system that has produced one 20-point game this season. Waddle and Hill should be fine by game time but there is concern on defense.
Kyler Murray isn't a great passing quarterback. He is good, but his best attribute is buying time in the pocket and letting his receivers find gaps in protection. Did I mention he can also run? Murray may be a better running quarterback than Lamar Jackson.
Murray is not only fast but he is quick, and that could be a problem for the Dolphins defense. Miami was without edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah last week and had to rely on Tyus Bowser to step in. The defense did a good job against the mobile Anthony Richardson, but Murray is on another level.
The Dolphins have several injury concerns entering Week 8. Here is the updated injury report:
Player
Position
Injury
Wed.
Thu.
Terron Armstead
T
Rest
DNP
-
Calais Campbell
DT
Rest
DNP
-
Storm Duck
CB
Ankle
DNP
DNP
Liam Eichenberg
OL
Shoulders
LP
LP
Jevon Holland
S
Hand
LP
LP
Tyler Huntley
QB
Right Shoulder
DNP
DNP
Kader Kohou
CB
Neck
DNP
DNP
Emmanuel Ogbah
LB
Bicep
LP
LP
Tua Tagovailoa
QB
Concussion
LP
FP
Jaylen Waddle
WR
Quad
LP
LP
Tyreek Hill
WR
Foot
-
LP
Zach Sieler
DT
Eye
-
LP
Dolphins' defensive priority has to be stopping Kyler Murray from hurting them with his legs
Ogbah has been limited this week with the same bicep injury. The Dolphins have not designated him yet, but he should be questionable at the very least. Miami has to get better production from the backups and rookie Chop Robinson.
Robinson has done a good job helping to collapse the pocket but this week he has to do more than that. He has to set the edge and channel Murray inside toward the defensive linemen. If Murray can spin away from pressure, he will find plenty of space to move the ball upfield by running it.
One criticism of the Dolphins defense this year has been their tackling consistency. It needs to be better downfield. Defenders can get out of place at times and Murray will take advantage of poor tackling.
The Dolphins have had success in the past limiting mobile quarterbacks when they are forcing them inside and eliminating the outside options. If they do that this week, they will keep Murray from extending plays, and that will give the Dolphins a much better chance of winning.