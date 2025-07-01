Updated Dolphins TE depth chart after Darren Waller trade is depressingly bleak

The Miami Dolphins headed into the 2025 offseason without much need for an additional tight end, but that changed on Monday when they shipped Jonnu Smith -and Jalen Ramsey - to the Steelers in a package centered around safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

While the TE depth chart took a big hit, Miami swiftly refilled it on Tuesday by acquiring the previously-retired Darren Waller from the New York Giants. The Dolphins gave up a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick, while New York is sending over a conditional 2027 seventh-rounder.

While the TE outlook isn't as horrific as it was 24 hours ago, it still leaves something (a lot) to be desired.

Updated Dolphins TE depth chart after shocking Darren Waller trade

Player Career receiving yards Darren Waller 4,124 Julian Hill 148 Tanner Conner 16 Pharaoh Brown 751 Hayden Ricci 0 Jalin Conyers 0

The Dolphins are back to having six TEs on the roster. Julian Hill is expected to compete with Tanner Conner for a role in the passing game, while Pharaoh Brown, whom Miami signed to a one-year pact at the onset of free agency, will handle most of the blocking assignments outside of the tackle.

With Waller, the competition for the likely single spot will remain between Hayden Rucci and Jalin Conyers. Both are inexperienced at the NFL level, with Rucci having more after being on the team's practice squad, but Conyers is someone the Dolphins are high on.

The Dolphins are clearly banking on Waller to provide thesame level of play they got last year with Smith. If that holds true, the tight end room won't be an issue.

The problem, though, is that Waller hasn't produced at an efficient clip since the 2020 season. He also played just 32 of a possible 51 games from 2021 to 2023, so availability is a big concern with Waller in addition to production. Not to mention, he will turn 33 in September.

It really makes you wonder why the Dolphins didn't just extend Smith or trade for a young tight end with upside who is looking for an increased role.