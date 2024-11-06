What went right, what went wrong for the Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 9
There was a golden opportunity for Mike McDaniel's team to surprise the defending AFC East champions and win a game at Buffalo for the first time since 2016—a streak of eight consecutive setbacks (including playoffs). Unfortunately for the Miami Dolphins, Orchard Park, New York, remains a four-letter word for the team.
The 'Fins went toe-to-toe with Sean McDermott's club, but wound up letting the Bills off the hook. It added up to a bitter 30-27 setback for a team that has already lost as many games as it did all of last season.
For McDaniel's club, it was once again close, but no cigar.
Dolphins lose a heartbreaker for the second straight Sunday
What went right: Versatile De'Von Achane
Miami's running game has been in high gear the past four games. Against Buffalo's susceptible defense, the Dolphins rolled up 149 yards on the ground on 31 attempts. The leader was second-year pro De'Von Achane, who totaled 12 carries for 63 yards and one TD. He was also targeted eight times by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and hauled in all eight passes for 58 yards and Miami's first touchdown of the afternoon.
Achane now leads the team with 37 catches, good for 302 yards—the latter tied for third on the club. Dolphins quarterbacks have combined for six touchdown passes, and the second-year running back has three of those scoring receptions. McDaniel's squad has totaled 12 offensive touchdowns in eight games, and Achane has five of those trips to the end zone. He leads Miami with 722 total yards from scrimmage.
What went right: Tyreek Hill is alive and well
The eight-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro has been pretty quiet this season, for any number of reasons. Tyreek Hill's only touchdown this season came back in Week 1 via a throw from Tagovailoa in the comeback win over Jacksonville. The play covered 80 yards, and Hill finished that game with seven catches for 130 yards in the 20-17 victory. On Sunday vs. the Bills, he started to look like the big-play performer.
While both Achane (8) and tight end Jonnu Smith (5) finished the afternoon with more receptions, and Achane and wideout Jaylen Waddle caught scoring passes, Hill led all pass-catchers with 80 receiving yards. He finished with the team's two longest plays from scrimmage in the contest, coming up with receptions of 28 and 27 yards—both in the third quarter. That could be a positive sign of things to come.
What went wrong: More second-half defensive woes
Last Sunday at home against the Cardinals, defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver's unit limited Arizona to 111 total yards in the first two quarters, but was walloped for 278 yards in the second half in the 28-27 loss. On Sunday at Orchard Park, there was a bit of déjà vu as Josh Allen and company came up with only 118 yards of offense and two field goals in the first half. Again, it was a different story after intermission.
Miami owned a 10-6 halftime lead and had limited first-place Buffalo to only 118 total yards on 28 plays. In the final two quarters, Weaver's defense was burned for 207 yards on 31 offensive plays (6.7 average). The 'Fins allowed 24 points in the second half—including TD drives of 64, 70, and 70 yards, respectively. During the current three-game skid, Miami has been outscored a combined 58-31 in the second half.
What went wrong: A disastrous fumble, and a costly penalty
There's not a lot of room for error when you're playing a team that's won the AFC East in each of the past four seasons, dominated your club for eight seasons, and is one of the best clubs in the league when it comes to forcing turnovers. The Dolphins owned a 10-6 lead at intermission and had the football to start the second half. On first-and-10 from the Buffalo 48-yard-line, McDaniel's club gave up the football.
Raheem Mostert ran for seven yards, and was tackled by Bills defensive back Taron Johnson. Cornerback Kaiir Elam recovered Mostert's miscue at his team's 36, and Allen marched his club 64 yards on 11 plays, culminating the drive with a one-yard TD pass to Mack Hollins. Later, safety Jordan Poyer's unnecessary roughness penalty with less than a minute to play sustained Buffalo's game-winning field goal drive.
What went wrong: Fish beat by a Bass
It was a team-record 61-yard field goal with five seconds to play that slayed McDaniel's club on Sunday. Earlier in the game, Bills specialist Tyler Bass had connected on first-half kicks of 40 and 49 yards, respectively, giving the club their only points of the first half. However, after Buffalo took a 12-10 lead on Allen's one-yard touchdown pass to Hollins with 7:20 to play in the third quarter, Bass missed the PAT, and Buffalo's lead was a tenuous two points. He would more than make up for that miscue later in the game.
It was the second straight Sunday that the Dolphins' defense surrendered a game-winning drive. In the 28-27 home loss to the Cardinals in Week 8, Miami gave up a 73-yard march in the final 5:01 of the game, and Arizona's Chad Ryland nailed a 34-yard kick at the gun. What could have been for a few key stops?