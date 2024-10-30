What went right, what went wrong for the Dolphins vs. Cardinals in Week 8
The Buffalo Bills have won the AFC East four consecutive seasons, but after an offseason of changes in Orchard Park, the division leaders looked vulnerable. A year ago, the Miami Dolphins finished with the same record as the Bills (11-6), and were thought to be Buffalo's biggest threat.
That certainly hasn't been the case to date. Mike McDaniel's 2-4 club got starting signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa back this week, and quarterback Kyler Murray and the 3-4 Arizona Cardinals were in town. It appeared to be a great opportunity for the Dolphins to get things turned around.
Of course, appearances can be deceiving.
Dolphins lose another heartbreaker at home
What went right: Strong start
It was the long-anticipated return of the team's starting quarterback after a four-plus game absence. A year ago, Tagovailoa led the NFL in passing yards. He was last seen on a Thursday night in Week 2 in the team's 31-10 home loss to the Bills. The five-year pro threw for one score but was picked off three times, one returned for a touchdown, and left the game in the third quarter with another concussion.
Tagovailoa and the Dolphins wasted little time taking an early lead on Sunday. McDaniel's team got the ball first and drove the club 64 yards on 10 plays, capping off the drive with Raheem Mostert's one-yard TD run. The second time Miami got the ball, a 40-yard drive was capped off by a 53-yard field goal by Jason Sanders. After one quarter, the Dolphins owned a 10-0 lead and amassed 112 offensive yards.
What went wrong: A little rust
All was far from perfect for Miami's signal-caller, despite the fact that he completed 11-of-12 throws for 75 yards in the team's first 15 minutes of play. Tagovailoa was sacked on that aforementioned touchdown drive and fumbled, but the recovery was made by teammate Austin Jackson. There was another fumble on the team's next drive by the talented quarterback, and this time he managed to make the recovery.
There was yet another play in which Tagovailoa was charged with a third fumble, but feel free to be the judge yourself. Late in the third quarter and with Miami protecting a 20-10 lead, the 'Fins were on their own 13-yard-line. On second-and-10, the snap appeared a little high and the ball glanced off Tagovailoa's hands. The play resulted in a safety and some feel that it may have been a turning point for the Cardinals.
What went right: Ground game remains productive
Led by De'Von Achane, McDaniel's club once again put up big numbers when it came to the running attack. The Dolphins totaled 25 attempts for 150 yards, the third consecutive game that the Dolphins had rushed for 150-plus yards. Achane had the vast majority of that total with 97 yards, and his 47-yard jaunt in the third quarter not only led to a touchdown, but was Miami's longest running play of the season.
While veteran running back Raheem Mostert was kept in check with nine carries for 19 yards, he rushed for two touchdowns. In their last three games, the Dolphins have totaled an impressive 531 yards on the ground. That's an average of 177.0 yards per contest. Miami's running game slumped down the stretch in 2023, and this may be encouraging news. Despite Sunday's loss, this was a balance offense vs. Arizona.
What went wrong: Second-half woes
Some could certainly debate that the third-quarter miscue by the Dolphins' offense that resulted in a safety, narrowing Miami's lead in the game to 20-12, gave Jonathan Gannon's team life. What is not in question is how ineffective Anthony Weaver's defensive unit proved to be after intermission. Keep in mind that the Cards ran 26 offensive plays and gained only 111 yards in the first two quarters on Sunday.
It was a much different story in the second half as this group surrendered a disappointing 278 total yards. After giving up seven points in 30 minutes of action, Miami allowed 21 points in the final two quarters (two of those points by the offense via the safety). The Cardinals actually outgained the 'Fins, 389-377, by game's end. Gannon's resourceful club trailed 27-18, and would score the final 10 points of the afternoon.
What went wrong: Pass rush remains on hiatus
For the second straight week and the third time in seven games this season, Weaver's defenders failed to pick up a sack. The Dolphins have now totaled a mere nine quarterback traps this season, and this year is somewhat reminiscent of what happened late last season to this defense when a slew of injuries forced general manager Chris Grier to sign just about any available veteran to aid the team's pass-rushing cause.
Only the Atlanta Falcons (6) have fewer sacks than the Dolphins this season, and ironically that team leads the NFC South with a 5-3 record. Of course, Miami's QB trap total is actually the same as the 1-7 Carolina Panthers. The 'Fins have three players, Calais Campbell, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Zach Sieler, with a team-best two sacks. Meanwhile, 2024 first-round pick Chop Robinson is still looking for his first NFL sack.