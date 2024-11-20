What went right, what went wrong for the Dolphins vs. Raiders in Week 11
A playoff team the past two seasons, the Miami Dolphins got off to a rough start this year. A come-from-behind win over the Jacksonville Jaguars was followed by three straight losses, as well as the absence of the team's starting quarterback after he went down in Week 2 with a concussion.
Tua Tagovailoa made his return in Week 8, and Mike McDaniel's club would go on to lose heartbreakers to the Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills. However, the Dolphins have rebounded with consecutive victories over the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders. Sunday's 34-19 victory "raised" the club's record to 4-6.
The 'Fins are still in the playoff race despite being two games under .500. The 15-point triumph over Las Vegas marked the team's first two-game winning streak of 2024.
The Dolphins took care of business on Sunday
What went right: Spreading the ball around
Tagovailoa finished the afternoon throwing for 288 yards and three scores, two of those to tight end Jonnu Smith and the other to wide receiver Tyreek Hill. It was the second consecutive game in which the latter reached the end zone, and his three touchdown receptions this season have all come courtesy of the fifth-year signal-caller. Tagovailoa was sacked twice and fumbled once, but did not turn over the ball.
The 2023 NFL leader in passing yardage once again spread the ball around, as was certainly the case in the Monday night victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium. Nine different players were targeted by Tagovailoa, and each caught at least one pass on Sunday. Hill led the team with seven receptions, and he and Smith were each targeted eight times. The latter was one of three tight ends that totaled at least one reception.
What went right: Third- and fourth-down efficiency
One of the biggest reasons the Dolphins won the time of possession on Sunday vs. the visiting Raiders was the team's consistency on both third and fourth down. McDaniel's club was an impressive 8-of-12 on third down (66.7 percent) and converted both opportunities on fourth down. Miami continually frustrated the Las Vegas defensive unit. All told, McDaniel's team had the football seven times, and six of their drives resulted in scores. The lone exception was when they got the ball with just 45 seconds left in the first half.
RELATED: Mike McDaniel puts league on notice after Dolphins' emphatic win vs. Raiders
Over the past four games, the Dolphins are a combined 29-of-48 on third down (60.4 percent), and a perfect 3-of-3 on fourth down. In their first outings this season, McDaniel's club was a horrid 26-of-81 on third down (32.1 percent), and a dismal 2-of-25 (13.3 percent) on fourth down. Quite the turnaround.
What went right: Jonnu Smith continues to open eyes
He was a former third-round draft choice of the Tennessee Titans in 2017, and he's bounced around the league in recent seasons—some of it not his own choice. In 2021, the New England Patriots inked tight end Jonnu Smith to a four-year, $50 million deal (via Spotrac). However, after two seasons, he was dealt to the Atlanta Falcons. He was one and done with the club, released this offseason, and inked a deal with the Dolphins.
So far, the two-year, $8.4 million signed by Smith in early March is looking like a very wise investment. This season, only running back De'Von Achane (46) and Hill (44) have totaled more receptions than Smith (39). His 448 receiving yards trails only Hill (523), and these three players are all tied for the team lead with three scoring receptions. Smith totaled a season-best 101 yards (2 TDs) in the win over the Raiders.
What went wrong: Second-half defensive issues not solved yet
The second half of games continues to be a bit of a sore spot for Anthony Weaver's defensive unit. The Raiders scored six points via two field goals, and were limited to 117 total yards in the first half on Sunday. That wasn't the case after intermission. On two occasions, Antonio Pierce's team erased double-digit deficits and narrowed Miami's lead to five points. Las Vegas finished with a combined 211 total yards in the final two quarters.
It marked the fourth consecutive game that Weaver's defense gave up at least 200 yards of offense in the second half. In the first two instances, that proved costly in losses to the Cardinals and Bills. On Monday night, the Rams were limited to three fourth-quarter field goals. On Sunday, Minshew wound up finding Brock Bowers and Ameer Abdullah for scores in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.
What went right: Methodical marches
For the second time in three games, the Dolphins orchestrated a 14-play, 97-yard touchdown drive. That came in the third quarter and extended Miami's lead to 17-6. It was one of many long marches by the 'Fins offense. McDaniel's club scored a season-high 34 points and totaled a season-best four offensive touchdowns. Those drives covered 70, 97, 60, and 70 yards, respectively.
All told, Miami finished with 353 yards of total offense on 64 plays, a less-than-scintillating 5.5 average. However, McDaniel's team played turnover-free football and the Dolphins owned the clock for 33:12. This has obviously been a different offense with Tagovailoa back at the helm. He has been far less mistake-prone than in that Week 2 loss to the Bills, in which he was picked off three times. He's committed just two turnovers in his last four games.