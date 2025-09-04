What were the Dolphins thinking when they made these odd offseason decisions?

2025 is supposed to be an opportunity for the Miami Dolphins to climb back into the annual playoff chase after a down year in 2024. They have a good chance of doing so, but this offseason didn't come without some questionable, if not weird, decisions.

The additions of several players made sense at the time. Adding James Daniels was a smart and calculated roster decision, and signing Liam Eichenberg wasn't downright horrific.

Two players, however, still don't make much sense. Zach Wilson and Artie Burns continue to baffle fans and the media as they didn't make much sense.

Zach Wilson and Artie Burns highlight the darker side of the Dolphins offseason.

The Dolphins needed a veteran backup for Tua Tagovailoa, and both Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel made it a point following last season that they would find one. Wilson was signed, and fans were wondering why.

After sitting on the Broncos bench all of last season, the former New York Jets first-round pick suddenly became the best Miami could do? What makes this move weird is that Wilson does not fit in the McDaniel scheme. He is slow making his reads, doesn't anticipate his throws, and lacks good pocket awareness.

During the preseason, his play on the field fell short of expectations for someone with his starting experience, even if it were with the Jets. However, Wilson's addition can be somewhat justified, as it makes some sense. That can't be said about Burns.

Adding Burns is still one of the biggest mind-blowing additions of the 2025 offseason. Yes, the Dolphins desperately needed cornerback help, but Miami skipped over the players who have a lot more experience.

Burns' entire career has been plagued by missed games and season-ending injuries. Over eight seasons, Burns has just 39 starts in 90 games. He hasn't had a full season since 2018, and when he was on the field, he was average in coverage at best.

Miami was banking on Burns being a cheap option who could compete for a starting job or, at a minimum, provide veteran depth, but just like his career to this point, Burns suffered a non-contact ACL injury on the first day of training camp while walking off the field after warm-ups.

No one can foresee injuries, but some players struggle to stay healthy, and Burns is one of those players. No one will ever know what Grier was thinking when he signed him, but it was an addition that came with far more risks that were not going to be outweighed by his on-field production.

