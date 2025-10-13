3 winners (and 3 losers) for the Dolphins in heartbreaking loss to Chargers

The Miami Dolphins lost another close one at home, this time against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers.

Miami had chances to win the game but ultimately fell short in yet another disastrous defeat.

At 1-5 now, it's challenging to claim what went well for Miami, but we will in this week's winners and losers.

Dolphins' biggest winners vs. Chargers in Week 6

De'Von Achane

Dolphins running back De'Von Achane yet again showed that he is the Dolphins' best player. For the first time this season, Achane rushed for over 100 yards. And at eight yards per carry, a case could be made that he should've received more than 16 rushes.

Nevertheless, Achane scored two touchdowns on the ground and did his work in the receiving game. With a tough Cleveland Browns defense up next, Achane could be right back in the winners circle as Miami's lone bright spot.

Jaylen Waddle

Like with Darren Waller last week, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle cooled off in the second half vs. the Chargers after doing most of his damage in the first. However, outside of a drop on the first pass of the game that turned into an interception, Waddle was again sensational as Miami's WR1.

Forty-five of Waddle's 95 receiving yards came on one play near the end of the first half, and it was an impressive one. The former receiver out of Alabama was locked in and focused as he secured in the long reception just before going out of bounds. The long pass led to a field goal for Miami as the first half expired, giving the Dolphins the momentum going into the break.

The next closest receiver in terms of yardage was tight end Julian Hill (31). After receiving a 25 percent target share, Waddle is clearly quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's go-to weapon for the remainder of the season.

Rasul Douglas

Despite joining the party late, cornerback Rasul Douglas has been a nice addition for the Dolphins. And on Sunday, he made his presence known.

Early in the game, Douglas stripped Chargers TE Oronde Gadsden II for Miami's lone caused turnover on the day. The Dolphins quickly made the Chargers pay, with Achane scoring on a long touchdown to give Miami the early lead.

Douglas finished the day with seven tackles and a QB hit. His name was referenced frequently in this one, and understandably so, as Douglas was constantly around the football.

Dolphins' biggest losers vs. Chargers in Week 6

Anthony Weaver

It's easy to put "Miami's run defense" in this spot every week, and I'm sure we will on several occasions down the road. But at some point, a name must be applied to the Dolphins' horrific showing on defense, and it falls at the feet of defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

This is not a fantasy football article, but if you have an opposing RB set to take on the Miami Dolphins, you need to set it and forget it. Just one week after letting Rico Dowdle rush for over 200 yards, Miami's defense allowed LA's fourth-string running back Kimani Vidal to run for 124 yards at a 6.9 average and score a touchdown through the air.

Going into the game, the Dolphins had an advantage with the Chargers banged up and without three starters on the offensive line. Add in the fact that WR Quentin Johnston also missed the contest, and this was a prime matchup for Miami's defense to get right. Yet, the Dolphins managed just one sack against the Chargers on the day and missed several other opportunities.

While some execution falls on the players themselves, Weaver's unit has struggled mightily on the year, with the Dolphins' defense potentially being the worst in the NFL. Initially targeted as a potential head coach candidate for 2026, Weaver's odds of that are diminishing week to week.

Tua Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa threw three interceptions against the Chargers, giving him seven on the year. Yet, in the postgame press conference, he still essentially managed to blame others for the loss. His words were not taken very kindly by at least a few NFL veterans.

I hear your point… but being a PRO means you have a standard that you hold yourself accountable to no matter what… it’s not expecting someone else to hold you to that standard, get you ready to do your job or motivate you to want to be great!!!



To blame another… https://t.co/eCP62wR3tv — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) October 12, 2025

On some level, you can understand Tua's frustration. In back-to-back weeks, he's led the offense on potential game-winning drives with touchdown scores, only for the defense to let it slip on the following possession.

With that said, Tagovailoa is supposed to be the leader of the team, and publicly calling out coaches and players won't solve anything. Quite the opposite. And with much accountability also on Tua's shoulders, that's not going to sit well with some others in that locker room.

Jaelan Phillips

Pass rusher Jaelan Phillips had an opportunity to avoid all of the postgame drama, but a missed sack in the final minute proved fatal for the Dolphins.

If it was a one-off situation for Phillips, you'd feel bad for him but confident that he would bounce back the next time around. Yet, getting home but not finishing the play has become commonplace with Phillips.

Phillips is one of the league leaders when it comes to hurries, but he has just one sack on the season. With a clear shot at his second in the closing stages of Week 6, Phillips' whiff on Chargers QB Justin Herbert proved to be costly.

Looking for his second contract, Phillips simply hasn't proven himself worthy of one. He's still a terrific player, and some team will surely give him a lucrative deal, but on the doorstep of a rebuild, it shouldn't come from the team that drafted him.

With the trade deadline fast approaching, the Dolphins should look now to see what they can get for Phillips while his stock is still high.